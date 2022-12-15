CHL Daily: Kyrou shines in Sting debut

CHL Three Stars

Entering Wednesday’s game, Jacob Lafontaine had five career goals before he buried his first career QMJHL hat-trick to be named first star. His second goal of the evening was also the 15,000th in Shawinigan’s history. Lafontaine has four goals and six points in 29 games this year with the Cataractes.

Andrew Cristall recorded his fifth four-point game of the season to take the second star of the night after Kelowna’s 5-2 win in Swift Current. Cristall, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, is second in WHL scoring with 51 points this year.

For the fourth time in his OHL career, Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) recorded four assists in Saginaw’s 5-1 win against Flint to claim the third star. Mintyukov leads all CHL bluelines in scoring with season with 43 points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Dean Loukas had a pair of goals in Saginaw’s 5-1 win over Flint as he reached the double-digit mark in his 30 th game of the season. The victory also marked the 20 th win of the campaign for the Spirit as they became the third OHL team to hit that milestone.

game of the season. The victory also marked the 20 win of the campaign for the Spirit as they became the third OHL team to hit that milestone. After he was traded to Sarnia earlier in the day, Christian Kyrou (DAL) scored his first goal as a member of the Sting in a 4-1 win over his former team, Erie. Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had a goal and an assist in the victory to take his point total to 19 in 10 games as a member of the Sting.

The script writes itself 📜 In his first game with @StingHockey, against his former side, Christian Kyrou finds the back of the net! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aTR7XhCS61 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 15, 2022

QMJHL

Alex Mercier buried the decisive goal in overtime as Moncton beat Halifax 4-3 to snap the Mooseheads’ five-game winning streak. After he was cut from Canada’s World Juniors selection camp Monday, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored twice for Halifax in defeat.

Ivan Ivan’s second goal of the night was the overtime winner for Cape Breton as they beat Saint John 3-2 to make it back-to-back wins. The Sea Dogs’ Brady Burns scored the 100th goal of QMJHL career in the loss to become just the third player in franchise history to hit that landmark.

WHL

Jackson Berezowski scored twice as Everett beat Tri-City 5-3. Austin Roest added three assists for the Silvertips while Ben Hemmerling and Jesse Heslop each tallied a pair of helpers. The Americans’ Lukas Dragicevic had an assist to extend his point streak to 22 games.

Regina erased a three-goal deficit to beat Spokane 4-3 as Alexander Suzdalev and Tanner Howe each scored in regulation and then scored in the shootout.

Ty Thorpe had three points (2G, 1A) and Jaden Lipinski scored twice as Vancouver beat Victoria 5-3. Jesper Vikman (VGK) made 31 saves to win his 10 th game of the season.

game of the season. In the CHLTV Game of the Week, Lethbridge won its fifth straight courtesy of a 4-1 win over Edmonton as Chase Pauls had a goal and an assist.

Shane Smith had the game-winner for Medicine Hat as they nudged Prince Albert 3-2. Dallon Melin also scored and added an assist as the Tigers jumped into eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Shaaaaarp shooter 🎯 Andrew Cristall finds the back of the net without much daylight. 🚨 @AndrewCristall

🍎 @John_babcock04 pic.twitter.com/TcdklSmPeH — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 15, 2022

