CHL Daily: ICE collect 14th win while Schaefer scores second hat-trick of season

CHL Three Stars

Connor McClennon had his second four-point game of the season as he had two goals and two assists in Winnipeg’s 5-4 win over Everett to claim the first star. McClennon’s 10 goals this year lead the ICE who have won nine straight and are 14-1-0 this season.

Landon Kosior’s four points helped Prince Albert beat Tri-City 5-4 in the CHLTV Game of the Week to be named the second star. The d-man had 2-2 and had the third period game-winner as the Raiders collected its fourth win despite seeing a four-goal deficit erased. Kosior has six goals and 13 points in 13 games this year.

Reid Schaefer (EDM) collected the third star after he recorded his second hat-trick of the season as Seattle beat Prince George 5-3. In 10 games this year, Schaefer has 13 goals, tied for the WHL lead alongside Connor Bedard.

Nightly notes

WHL

While McClennon led the way with four points, Owen Pederson had three points (1G, 2A) while Zach Benson and Ben Zloty each had one goal and one assist. Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two helpers in the victory.

Kyle Crnkovic collected had a goal and two assists in Seattle’s win over the Cougars. Crnkovic has seven goals and 17 points in 11 games for the 10-1-0 T-Birds.

Lethbridge won its second straight contest as they defeated Victoria 5-1. Nolan Bentham scored twice to record his first career multi-goal game while Harrison Meneghin stopped 30 shots.

Jaden Lipinski scored the overtime winner at 3:28 as the Giants beat Medicine Hat 3-2. The Tigers were five seconds from victory in regulation before Vancouver captain Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) equalized to force overtime. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Giants.

Watch live on CHL TV

