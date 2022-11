In the third episode of the Kia TopX Show TSN’s director of scouting Craig Button stops by to talk about the Kubota Top Prospects game, including Connor Bedard and the coaches. We also chat about the new number one team in the nation the Québec Remparts, the undefeated Red Deer Rebels, the exceptional start to Michael Misa’s OHL career and what to do with Shane Wright.

Watch the whole video below, or skip to the parts you want to listen to be clicking the links in the description.