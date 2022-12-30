CHL Daily: Cote shines in big win for Voltigeurs

CHL Three Stars

First-star honours belong to Drummondville Voltigeurs third-year right-wing Justin Cote who in just his second appearance of the season shined with five points including his third career hat-trick en route to a 8-3 win over Chicoutimi.

Veteran centre Kai Uchacz takes home second-star recognition after netting his second hat-trick in as many games to guide the Red Deer Rebels to a 4-1 decision over rival Calgary.

Peterborough Petes 2003-born netminder Michael Simpson is Thursday’s third star after turning aside a season high of 40 shots en route to a 4-1 victory versus Mississauga.

Nightly notes

OHL

Anaheim Ducks 2022 first rounder Pavel Mintyukov played the overtime hero as he netted his 14th goal of the season to lift the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-4 victory versus the Soo.

"PAVEL MINTYUKOV, OVERTIME WINNER" 🗣️🗣️ The @AnaheimDucks first-round pick teams up with 15-year-old Michael Misa to put the icing on the cake of an "instant classic" for the @SpiritHockey 🎥@MilkUPOntario | #MilkUPxOHL pic.twitter.com/Q5wT22YLSV — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 30, 2022

QMJHL

The Rimouski Oceanic filled the net in a 9-0 takedown of Victoriaville. Eight different skaters lit the lamp for the Oceanic including rookie right-wing Jan Sprynar who closed out the night with two tallies.

The Quebec Remparts took their second straight against Baie-Comeau, coming away with a 5-3 road win in which St. Louis Blues 2021 first rounder Zachary Bolduc pushed the pace with a two-goal effort.

On donne finalement le but à Zachary Bolduc!#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/JAnX0hKS7v — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) December 30, 2022

