Guelph Storm forward Danny Zhilkin has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

Zhilkin has 12 goals and 26 points in 24 games with the Storm this season after he was selected 77th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Over the course of 150 OHL games, all with the Storm, Zhilkin has registered 95 points.

Internationally, Zhilkin won gold with Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 Championships.