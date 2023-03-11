CHL Daily: Bulldogs, Petes Rangers and Warriors secure playoff spots

CHL Three Stars

The 43-save shutout by Acadie-Bathurst’s Joshua Fleming earned him the night’s first star. It was Fleming’s first QMJHL shutout in his 37th career game was the 18-year-old’s 10th win of the season.

Ruslan Gazizov’s first OHL hat-trick saw him claim the second star as he helped inspire London to a 5-4 win over Sudbury. Gazizov scored the game-winner with 2:15 left in regulation as the Knights moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. In 49 games this year, Gazizov has 23 goals and 42 points.

Jared Davidson’s (MTL) first hat-trick of the season led Seattle to its 49th win of the season and himself to the third star. The T-Birds doubled up Tri-City 6-3 to extend its streak to 14-0-1 while Davidson sits 10th in WHL scoring with 79 points (38 goals).

OHL

Will Gerrior and Cameron Tolnai both scored twice, Jack Matier (NSH) had three points (1G, 2A) as the 67’s cruised to a 10-3 win over Mississauga. Ottawa, who announced Friday that Tyler Boucher (OTT) would miss the remainder of the season, have an OHL best 45 wins.

Six different Sting skaters scored as Sarnia’s streak moved 9-0-1 after a 6-3 win over the Greyhounds. In the victory, Nolan Burke (NSH) extended his point-streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist.

North Bay’s Charlie Robertson recorded his second straight shutout as he stopped 28 shots to blank Oshawa 3-0. Kyle McDonald (DAL) hit the 30-goal plateau after he scored twice in the victory.

Alex Christopoulos’ second hat-trick of the season, coupled with a four-point (1G, 3A) effort from Jacob Maillet, gave Windsor a 7-4 win over Guelph. Matthew Maggio (NYI) had an assist to take his season total to 99 points while Shane Wright (SEA) tied a season-high with three points (1G, 2A).

Avery Hayes, Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Tucker Robertson (SEA) each had a goal and an assist as Peterborough locked up a spot in the OHL Playoffs after a 4-2 win in Kingston.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) and Carson Rehkopf each scored twice, Francesco Pinelli (LA) had three points (1G, 2A) and Kitchener beat Owen Sound 8-3 to secure its place in the OHL Playoffs.

Lawson Sherk had a pair of goals in Hamilton’s 6-2 win over Niagara that secured the defending J. Ross Robertson Trophy winners the opportunity to defend their title as they secured their place in the OHL Playoffs.

QMJHL

Theo Rochette scored twice while Zachary Bolduc (STL) recorded his 100 th point of the season as Quebec down Rouyn-Noranda 5-1. The Remparts’ 47 wins are the most in the Q.

point of the season as Quebec down Rouyn-Noranda 5-1. The Remparts’ 47 wins are the most in the Q. Gatineau extended its win streak to 17 games courtesy of Zach Dean’s (STL) overtime winner against Chicoutimi in a 4-3 victory. Tristan Luneau (ANA) had three assists while Riley Kidney’s (MTL) point streak reached 21 games.

Charles Beaudoin’s 20 th of the season was the OT winner for Moncton as they beat Saint John 3-2 to secure a sixth consecutive win.

of the season was the OT winner for Moncton as they beat Saint John 3-2 to secure a sixth consecutive win. Thomas Belgarde had three points (2G, 1A) in Victoriaville’s 5-2 win against Shawinigan. The Tigres’ 82 points are the fifth most in the QMJHL this season.

Cam Squires scored for the seventh straight game as Cape Breton took down Charlottetown 5-1. Eagles captain Ivan Ivan had three points (1G, 2A) in the victory.

Mathis Lussier stopped 48 shots to backstop Val-d’Or to a 5-1 road win against Baie-Comeau.

Manix Landry was credited with the game-winner as Drummondville nudged past Rimouski 3-2 to move into 12th spot in the QMJHL’s standings.

WHL

Ty Nash’s 20 th goal of the year was the overtime winner for Winnipeg as they beat Edmonton 5-4. Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) scored twice in regulation for the ICE who lead the CHL with 51 wins.

goal of the year was the overtime winner for Winnipeg as they beat Edmonton 5-4. Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) scored twice in regulation for the ICE who lead the CHL with 51 wins. Kamloops pushed its win streak to five games thanks to a 6-3 win over Everett. Fraser Minten (TOR) had two goals and an assist while Matthew Seminoff (DAL) also had three points (1G, 2A).

Conner Roulette’s (DAL) second hat-trick of the season led Saskatoon to a 6-2 road win versus Prince Albert that extended the Blades’ streak to 11-0-1.

Ondrej Becher, Zac Funk and Cayden Glover all scored twice as Prince George crusied past Victoria 8-3 to extend its streak to 3-0-1.

Josh Hoekstra’s shootout winner in the 12 th round secured Moose Jaw’s participation in the WHL Playoffs after a 4-3 victory over Swift Current.

round secured Moose Jaw’s participation in the WHL Playoffs after a 4-3 victory over Swift Current. After Andrew Cristall’s 35 th goal of the year came with 1:29 left in regulation, captain Gabriel Szturc had the lone goal in the shootout as the Rockets beat the Giants 4-3.

goal of the year came with 1:29 left in regulation, captain Gabriel Szturc had the lone goal in the shootout as the Rockets beat the Giants 4-3. Logan McCutcheon scored the overtime winner for Lethbridge as they took down Regina 5-4. In defeat, Connor Bedard scored his CHL leading 61 st goal of the season.

goal of the season. Robbie Fromm-Delorme had two goals as Portland collected a 5-2 road win over Spokane for their 38th victory of the year.

