CHL Daily: Thunderbirds win 50th game of season

Andrew Basha’s first four-goal game of his WHL career earned him Saturday’s first star in Medicine Hat’s 7-0 win over Regina. Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Basha has a career high 19 goals and 55 points this season.

Gavin Hayes (CHI) recorded the third hat-trick of the season to claim the second star as Flint down Erie 7-4 to claim a sixth straight win. Hayes, who was the 66th overall pick by Chicago last year, has established new career highs in goals (34), assists (36) and points (70).

Kelowna captain Gabriel Szturc scored the overtime winner to secure his team’s spot in the WHL Playoffs as the Rockets downed Spokane 5-4. Szturc had four points (2G, 2A) on the night to collect the third star and sits second in team scoring with 71 points.

OHL

Matthew Maggio (NYI) became the first OHL player to 100 points while Shane Wright (SEA) scored his first hat-trick in a Windsor jersey as the Spits won 6-3 against Kitchener. Maggio had four points (1G, 3A) on the night while Rodwin Dionicio tallied three helpers as the Spitfires became fourth OHL club to 40 wins.

Brad Gardiner had the game-winner as Ottawa escaped Niagara with a 3-2 win to extend its streak 10-0-1. Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) added two assists in the win to take his season total to 81 points, the most among CHL d-men.

Saginaw’s streak moved to 4-0-1 courtesy of a 3-1 win over the SOO. Calem Mangone scored a pair while Hunter Haight (MIN) added three assists.

Barrie collected a fourth straight win behind Ethan Cardwell’s (SJ) four-point (2G, 2A) outing as they downed Sudbury 5-2.

Servac Petrovsky (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A), Colby Barlow scored his 46th goal of the season and the Owen Sound Attack locked in an OHL playoffs spot after a 7-4 victory Oshawa. The Attack were the eighth and final team to secure its playoff berth from the Western Conference as Erie and Sault Ste. Marie miss out.

goal of the season and the Owen Sound Attack locked in an OHL playoffs spot after a 7-4 victory Oshawa. The Attack were the eighth and final team to secure its playoff berth from the Western Conference as Erie and Sault Ste. Marie miss out. Porter Martone, who isn’t draft eligible until 2025, scored his first OHL hat-trick Saturday to lead Mississauga to a 5-2 win over Kingston.

#SeaKraken prospect Shane Wright recorded his first hat-trick with @SpitsHockey Saturday night as they reached the 40-win mark! pic.twitter.com/OGrZGjSMwR — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 12, 2023

Saturday night hat trick for @NHLBlackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes 🎩🎩🎩 He has 25 points over his last 15 games, helping the @FlintFirebirds push their winning streak to six 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7jBEsnMGQa — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 12, 2023

QMJHL

Israel Mianscum had two goals while Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Milo Roelens each had a goal and an assist as Sherbrooke extended its streak to 15-0-1. In the process, Melanson pushed his point streak to 25 games where he has 43 points (21 goals) over that span.

Alexis Brisson's 10th goal of the season stood as the game-winner for the Armada as they collected a 4-3 win in Shawinigan.

goal of the season stood as the game-winner for the Armada as they collected a 4-3 win in Shawinigan. Olivier Ciarlo stopped the 16 shots he faced as he led Baie-Comeau to a 4-0 win against Val-d’Or. Offensively, captain Isaac Dufort led the way with two goals, the second of which was his 20 th of the season.

of the season. Antoine Roy had the overtime winner for Cape Breton 44 seconds into the extra frame as they erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Charlottetown 3-2.

🚨 Antoine Roy is your OT hero tonight! #TalonsOut pic.twitter.com/J7IxXhwUJz — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) March 12, 2023

WHL

Jeremy Hanzel's three points (2G, 1A) led Seattle to its 50th win of the season after a 5-1 victory over Everett. The T-Birds become the second CHL club to 50 wins this season while it's just the second time in franchise history the team has hit that landmark.

Jhett Larson notched his first WHL hat-trick while Kai Uchacz scored his 49th goal of the season as Red Deer blanked Calgary 9-0. Between the pipes, Kyle Kelsey made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season.

goal of the season as Red Deer blanked Calgary 9-0. Between the pipes, Kyle Kelsey made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season. Connor Levis scored twice, the first of which came via a penalty shot, Emmitt Finnie had three points (1G, 2A) and Matthew Kieper stopped all 25 shots as Kamloops blanked Vancouver 6-0 to extend their winning streak to six.

Carlin Dezainde and Koehn Ziemmer each scored twice as Prince George won 6-3 in Victoria to push their streak to 4-0-1. Ziemmer’s two goals took him to 80 points on the season and into the Top 10 of WHL scoring.

Reese Belton had two goals as Tri-City knocked off Portland 3-2. Lukas Dragicevic’s impressive campaign from the blue line continued as he tallied two assists to reach the 70-point mark.

Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft, scored his first career goal in Medicine Hat’s win over Regina. McKenna, who starred at the recent Canada Games, isn’t draft eligible until 2026 and has 10 points in 12 games this year.

Dawson Pasternak and Rylan Roersma each had three points (2G, 1A) as Brandon beat Edmonton 10-2 to remain in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

15-year-old Gavin McKenna has his first WHL goal❗️ pic.twitter.com/j1Gq3Ial8o — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 12, 2023

