Championship Series across Canadian Hockey League launch on TSN and RDS

Canadians from coast to coast can tune in to TSN starting Monday, June 6 to catch the Championship Series of each of the Canadian Hockey League’s three member leagues – the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Postseason play is currently underway across the three member leagues, with all action available on CHL TV, before TSN adds coverage from Game 3 onward of each Championship Series. Each league champion will then join the host Sea Dogs at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held June 20-29 in Saint John with all games broadcast on TSN and RDS and available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.

In the WHL, the Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds will compete in the WHL Championship Series. For the Oil Kings, the club looks to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the third time since 2012. Led by Arizona Coyotes 2021 first-round selection Dylan Guenther, the hometown product has impressed this postseason in finding the scoresheet in all but one of his 13 appearances, totaling 13 goals and eight assists. For the Thunderbirds, the club looks to win its second league title after first doing so in 2017. Seattle is led by savvy veterans including Jared Davidson whose two-goal effort in Game 7 of the prior round helped the club advance to the WHL Championship Series. Fans can tune in to TSN from Game 3 onward to take in the WHL Championship Series.

In the OHL, the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires will face off in the OHL Championship Series. For the Bulldogs, the club aims to raise the J. Ross Robertson Cup for the second time in franchise history after first doing so in 2018. Undefeated through 12 contests this postseason, the Bulldogs entered the playoffs as the OHL’s regular season champion with a record of 51-12-3-2 and 107 points, led by budding up-and-comers like Anaheim Ducks 2021 first-round selection Mason McTavish. For the Spitfires, the club entered the postseason after finishing atop the OHL’s Western Conference with a record of 44-17-4-3 and 95 points, underscored by a 14-game unbeaten streak that ran through mid-April. Windsor is led by Dallas Stars 2021 first-round selection and Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy winner Wyatt Johnston who led all OHL scorers with 124 points in 68 games. Johnston currently leads the OHL in playoff scoring with 31 points in 18 contests. Fans can tune in to TSN from Game 3 onward to take in the OHL Championship Series.

In the QMJHL, the Charlottetown Islanders and Shawinigan Cataractes will play in the President Cup Final dedicated to the late Guy Lafleur (#InMemoryOfGuy). For the Islanders, the club will compete for the President Cup for the first time in franchise history after closing out the regular season second in the QMJHL with a record of 48-13-7-0 and 103 points. The Islanders advanced to the President Cup Final following three best-of-three series wins in which the club went 9-1 led by veteran forward Patrick Guay who sits third in QMJHL playoff scoring with 21 points in 10 games. For the Cataractes, the club looks to raise the President Cup for the first time following a successful regular season that saw the squad finish third in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with a record of 40-24-1-3 and 84 points. Shawinigan is led by Dallas Stars 2020 first-round selection Mavrik Bourque who leads the team in playoff scoring with 16 points in 11 games. Fans can tune in to TSN and RDS from Game 3 onward to take in the QMJHL Championship Series.

As the home of the CHL, this season TSN and RDS became the League’s official broadcast partners, airing a selection of premier regular season games in addition to the full suite of CHL national events including the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and culminating with the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

2022 WHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 5 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 4 p.m. MT)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, June 7 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, June 8 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 5*^ – Saturday, June 11 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

Game 6*^ – Monday, June 13 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7:30 p.m. MT)

Game 7*^ – Tuesday, June 14 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

2022 OHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 at Hamilton (FirstOntario Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 5 at Hamilton (FirstOntario Centre – 2 p.m. ET)

Game 3^ – Monday, June 6 at Windsor (WFCU Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 4^ – Friday, June 10 at Windsor (WFCU Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 5*^ – Sunday, June 12 at Hamilton (FirstOntario Centre – 2 p.m. ET)

Game 6*^ – Monday, June 13 at Windsor (WFCU Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 7*^ – Wednesday, June 15 at Hamilton (FirstOntario Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

2022 QMJHL President Cup Final Schedule

Game 1 – Saturday, June 4 at Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre – 6 p.m. ET)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 5 at Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre – 6 p.m. ET)

Game 3# – Wednesday, June 8 at Shawinigan (Centre Gervais Auto – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 4# – Thursday, June 9 at Shawinigan (Centre Gervais Auto – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 5*# – Saturday, June 11 at Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre – 4 p.m. ET)

Game 6*# – Monday, June 13 at Shawinigan (Centre Gervais Auto – 7 p.m. ET)

Game 7*# – Wednesday, June 15 at Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre – 7 p.m. ET)

* = if necessary

^ = TSN national broadcast

# = RDS and TSN national broadcast