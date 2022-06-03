OHL Championship Series Preview – Bulldogs vs. Spitfires

The top team in each conference has emerged to do battle for the J. Ross Robertson Cup in a series that begins Friday in Hamilton.

(1E) HAMILTON BULLDOGS (51-12-3-2) vs. (1W) WINDSOR SPITFIRES (44-17-4-3)

Unique to the 2021-22 season, the 2022 OHL Championship Series features a pair of clubs who have yet to face each other – making for an intriguing final bout for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Deemed a favourite for OHL supremacy throughout the season, the Hamilton Bulldogs steamrolled their way through the Eastern Conference with a perfect 12-0 record and are now four wins away from an OHL Championship. The Bulldogs come off three consecutive series sweeps of the Peterborough Petes, Mississauga Steelheads and North Bay Battalion, becoming the third team in OHL history to start the post-season at 12-0.

Heading into the OHL Championship Series with 22 consecutive wins, the Bulldogs remain the team to beat. Avery Hayes (8-13-21) has been a big contributor for Hamilton recording 12 points (6-6-12) in his past four games, while Logan Morrison leads the team with 26 points (13-13-26). Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish (10-9-19) and Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton (5-11-16) remain hot for the Bulldogs as they continue to put up points for the squad.

Earning OHL Goaltender of the Week honours for a third straight week, Hamilton is backstopped by Marco Costantini who leads the OHL Playoffs with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

Winning this year’s Hamilton Spectator Trophy with the OHL’s best regular season record and not having lost on home ice since December 30th with a run of 24 consecutive wins at FirstOntario Centre, the Bulldogs come off a week’s rest heading into the OHL Championship Series.

The Western Conference champion Windsor Spitfires eliminated the Sarnia Sting, Kitchener Rangers, and then the Flint Firebirds to reach the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2010. The Spits drew new life from Andrew Perrott‘s Game 6 overtime heroics in Flint, coming out to take Game 7 on home ice by a score of 4-0 behind 38 saves from Xavier Medina.

Overage forward Daniel D’Amico (9-7-16) looks to push the Spitfires to victory in his final season of action, scoring five of Windsor’s seven goals in the team’s last two games against Flint. The OHL’s regular season scoring leader Wyatt Johnston continues to put up numbers for the Spits, leading the OHL Playoffs in scoring with 31 points (11-20-31), while captain Will Cuylle remains a big contributor, recording 10 goals and 11 assists (10-11-21) in the post-season for the squad.

Expect Medina to be in the crease for the Spits as they take on the Bulldogs without netminder Matt Onuska who missed the final three games of the Western Conference series due to injury.

Having won OHL titles in 1988, 2009 and 2010, the Spitfires are looking to make their return to the Memorial Cup for the first time since winning it all on home ice in 2017.

The winner of the OHL Championship Series will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia which takes place June 20-29 in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Playoff History:

This marks the first time the Bulldogs and Spitfires have met in the OHL Playoffs.

OHL Championship Series History:

Hamilton Bulldogs – 2018 def. Soo Greyhounds 4-2

Windsor Spitfires – 2010 def. Barrie Colts 4-0, 2009 def. Brampton Battalion 4-1, 1988 def. Peterborough Petes 4-0, 1980 lost to Peterborough Petes 4-0

Series Schedule:

Game 1, Fri., June 3 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 2 , Sun., June 5 at Hamilton, 2:00pm

Game 3, Mon., June 6 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., June 10 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., June 12 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Mon., June 13 at Windsor, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 15 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

