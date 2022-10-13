Canadian Hockey League unveils Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship

In June 2022, the Canadian Hockey League hosted the Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, N.B., with an aspiration of creating a lasting legacy in the region.

Building upon that vision alongside an overall commitment to academic excellence, the Canadian Hockey League and Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee today unveiled the inaugural Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship that will provide two selected applicants each with an academic scholarship valued at C$5,000, awarded each year for a five-year period. Beginning with the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship will continue to be implemented on an annual basis by each Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee.

Eligible applicants must be 17 to 22 years old, a resident of Greater Saint John and pursuing a post-secondary education in the region, as well as an active community volunteer who is dedicated to serving underrepresented community members in addition to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Applicants must submit an assessment of his or her community impact highlighting specific examples of serving underrepresented community members in addition to examples of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Applicants must also include what receiving the Scholarship would mean to them and its impact.

In addition to the assessment, applicants must include two letters of reference (at least one from an academic instructor), an official high school transcript, an official college or university transcript (if applicable), and a resume. The Saint John Sea Dogs Foundation must receive completed applications no later than Dec. 16, 2022, with completed applications emailed to coordinator@seadogsfoundation.com.

Successful candidates will be selected and notified prior to Mar. 20, 2023.

For more information on the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship, visit chl.ca/legacy-scholarship.