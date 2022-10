The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Kamloops Blazers forward Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level contract.

Minten was the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after he registered 20 goals and 55 points in 67 games.

In 17 playoff games, he would add a further 16 points (six goals).

The Vancouver native made his NHL preseason debut against Ottawa Sept. 24 where he was a +4 in 11:17 of ice time in a 4-1 victory.