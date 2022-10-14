MENU
October 14, 2022

Oct. 13/22 – PBO (1) – NB (3)

OHL Highlights
North Bay Battalion
Watch more OHL on CHL TV

North Bay wins their home opener thanks to goals from Kyle Jackson, Kyle McDonald, and Ty Nelson.

More News
Oct. 12/22 - EDM (2) - EVT (6)
4 hours ago
CHLTV GOTW preview: Otters vs. Firebirds, Oct. 14, 2022
5 hours ago
CHL Daily: Oct. 14, 2022
6 hours ago
CHL to NHL: Clarke, Johnston play first NHL game
7 hours ago
Oct. 13/22 - CHA (4) - CAP (3) - OT
8 hours ago
Oct. 13/22 - DRU (2) - HAL (5)
8 hours ago