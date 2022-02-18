Brayden Guy named Storm captain

Guelph, ON – General Manager and Head Coach George Burnett has announced today that forward Brayden Guy has been named captain of the Guelph Storm, making him the 30th captain in franchise history.

“I am very pleased to announce that Brayden Guy has been named the new captain of the Guelph Storm,” said Burnett. “Brayden has quickly become our leader since arriving from Sarnia at the deadline, where he also wore the ‘C’. His work habits and compete levels are extremely high and combined with his team-first attitude, Brayden sets an example for our young group each day. Congratulations Brayden.”

The 2001-born Guy is currently playing in his fourth OHL season where he has recorded 56 goals, 47 assists for 103 points in 196 games. The veteran winger was originally a third-round pick (45th overall) by the Sarnia Sting in 2017 and served as the Sting’s captain during the 2021-22 OHL campaign.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be the next captain here in Guelph,” said Guy. “I’d like to thank everyone that has given me this chance. Playing for the Storm organization is a privilege, and I am honoured to have the chance to lead such great group of guys, not only on the but off the ice as well. I am looking forward to seeing what this group can do the rest of the way.”

Guy, a Brampton, Ontario native, was acquired by the Storm in January along with defenseman Ashton Reesor. Since arriving in Guelph, Guy has made an immediate impact with the club, scoring 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 points in his first 14 games with the Storm.

