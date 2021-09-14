Blazers, Giants, Cougars announce changes to B.C. Division pre-season schedule

The Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars and Vancouver Giants have announced changes to the 2021-22 Pre-Season Schedule.

The following game has been added to the Pre-Season schedule:

Friday, September 17 – Prince George at Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT)

The following games have been deleted from the Pre-Season schedule:

Wednesday, September 15 – Kamloops at Prince George

Wednesday, September 15 – Kelowna at Vancouver

Kamloops and Prince George will now play a home-and-home series beginning Friday, September 17 at Sandman Centre. The return engagement is slated for Saturday, September 18 at CN Centre in Prince George.

The Pre-Season game between the Vancouver Giants and Kelowna Rockets that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 15 at the Ladner Leisure Centre has been cancelled due to a lack of available players.

“The combination of players currently attending NHL training camps, and the number of recent injuries sustained during Training Camp have made it so that the Vancouver Giants are unable to ice a reasonably sized roster. The safety of our players remains our top priority,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta.

The Kamloops Blazers new Pre-Season schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 17 vs. Prince George

Saturday, September 18 at Prince George

Wednesday, September 22 at Vancouver (at Ladner, B.C.)

Friday, September 24 vs. Kelowna

Saturday, September 25 at Kelowna

The Prince George Cougars new Pre-Season schedule is as follows.

Friday, September 17 at Kamloops

Saturday, September 18 Kamloops

Friday, September 24 at Vancouver (at Maple Ridge, B.C.)

Saturday, September 25 at Victoria

The Vancouver Giants new Pre-Season schedule is as follows.

Wednesday, September 22 vs. Kamloops (at Ladner, B.C.)

Friday, September 24 vs. Prince George (at Maple Ridge, B.C.)

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is slated to begin Friday, October 1.