CHL Daily: Bedard scores 60th goal of season

For the fourth time this season, David Goyette (SEA) had at least four points (1G, 3A) to claim Wednesday’s first star as part of Sudbury’s 9-2 win in Sault Ste. Marie. Goyette has a career best 77 points this season while his 37 goals are four more than he managed as a rookie a year ago and achieved in 11 fewer games. The 18-year-old also tallied his 150th OHL point in the victory.

His teammate, Marc Boudreau, had a career high four points as he too scored once and added three assists to take the night’s second star as the Wolves won their third straight. Boudreau’s 12 goals and 24 points this season are both career highs.

Netminder Nicolas Jones recorded his first WHL shutout in Brandon’s 2-0 win against Medicine Hat. Jones stopped all 26 shots he faced to secure the win in his 23rd game.

Dmitry Kuzmin (WPG) had two goals to lead Flint to its fifth straight win after a 4-1 victory over Erie.

North Bay collected its 41st win of the season on the back of a 4-1 win against Owen Sound where Anthony Romani scored twice.

Make that 37 goals for the @SeattleKraken prospect 👏 David Goyette tallied his latest goal on the man-advantage, as the @Sudbury_Wolves hold a three-goal lead after 40 minutes 📽️ pic.twitter.com/8aZVtyDLaA — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 9, 2023

After a four-game slide, Quebec got back into the win column after a 2-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda as Zachary Bolduc (STL) had two points (1G, 1A). Remparts captain Theo Rochette recorded his 247 th point with the team in the win to move into fifth place in team scoring.

point with the team in the win to move into fifth place in team scoring. Victoriaville pushed its winning streak to three games after a 3-1 victory against Drummondville as Egor Goriunov and Nikita Prishchepov each had two points (1G, 1A).

Jakub Demek (VGK) and Olen Zellweger (ANA) each had three points (1G, 2A) in Kamloops’ 7-1 win in Everett. The Blazers’ 42 wins are the fourth most in the WHL this year.

Six different skaters found the back of the net as Prince George won 6-2 versus Kelowna. In the win, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Riley Heidt recorded his 60 th assist of the season, a new single-season Cougars record.

assist of the season, a new single-season Cougars record. Connor Bedard hit another astonishing landmark Wednesday as he scored his 60 th goal of the season, in just his 49th game, in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. Bedard is the first Pats player to score 60 or more goals in a season since Ronald Petrovicy scored 64 in 1997-98. Gavin Hodnett’s power play goal proved to be the game-winner for the Oil Kings.

goal of the season, in just his 49th game, in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. Bedard is the first Pats player to score 60 or more goals in a season since Ronald Petrovicy scored 64 in 1997-98. Gavin Hodnett’s power play goal proved to be the game-winner for the Oil Kings. Jhett Larson’s second period shorthanded marker stood as the game-winner as Red Deer beat Lethbridge 2-1 as the Rebels became the fifth WHL club to 40 wins this year. In the process, they also secured the Central Division title.

Josh Pillar (MIN) had a pair of goals as Saskatoon beat Swift Current 5-3 to push its streak to 10-0-1.

6⃣0⃣ goals for Connor Bedard! 🤯 And it took #CB98 just 49 games! 😲 pic.twitter.com/K9hmuMQNES — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 9, 2023

