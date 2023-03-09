Kyrou agrees to ELC with Stars

Sarnia Sting defenceman Christian Kyrou has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

Kyrou sits third in OHL scoring among blueliners with 67 points, a new career high, this season while his 49 assists rank second. Furthermore, his 18 goals match a career high while he leads OHL d-men in game-winning goals with five. Last season, Kyrou’s 60 points were the fourth most in the OHL.

After 27 games with the Otters this season, Kyrou was traded to Sarnia Dec. 14.

The Stars selected Kyrou, the younger brother of St. Louis Blues star Jordan Kyrou, 50th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.