MENU
November 19, 2022

Beauregard has jersey retired by Titan

thomas beauregard
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Acadie-Bathurst Titan forward Thomas Beauregard had his no. 28 jersey retired Saturday night.

Beauregard spent five seasons with the Titan where his 154 goals are a franchise record. The Montreal native ranks second in points with 294 and fifth in games played (254). His 140 assists are the fourth most in team history.

In 2006-07, the final season of his junior career, Beauregard set a franchise record with 71 goals and 124 points and was subsequently named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team.

A year later, Beauregard would win the Kelly Cup with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones to kickstart a pro career that also saw him play in the AHL, LNAH, Austria and Switzerland.

Beauregard joins Roberto Luongo (no.1), Claude Lapointe (no. 10), Mike Bossy (no. 17), Neil Carnes (no. 19), Vincent Damphousse (no. 21), Martin Lapointe (no. 22), Gino Odjick (no. 30), Patrice Bergeron (no. 37) and Mario Lemieux (no. 66) as Titan alumnus to have their jersey retired.

20221119_RIMvsBAT_-10

*photo credit: Bryannah James/Acadie-Bathurst Titan

More News
CHLTV GOTW preview: Titan vs. Oceanic, Nov. 19, 2022
20 hours ago
Kidney eager to become dual threat weapon
21 hours ago
CHL Daily: Dumais and Thornton star Friday night
22 hours ago
CHL Daily: Savoie shines as Bedard's streak hits 20 games
2 days ago
2:10
Kia TopX Show with Prokop and Dumais
2 days ago
Nov. 17/22 - VIC (2) - BAC (3) - OT
2 days ago