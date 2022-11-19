Beauregard has jersey retired by Titan

Former Acadie-Bathurst Titan forward Thomas Beauregard had his no. 28 jersey retired Saturday night.

Beauregard spent five seasons with the Titan where his 154 goals are a franchise record. The Montreal native ranks second in points with 294 and fifth in games played (254). His 140 assists are the fourth most in team history.

In 2006-07, the final season of his junior career, Beauregard set a franchise record with 71 goals and 124 points and was subsequently named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team.

A year later, Beauregard would win the Kelly Cup with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones to kickstart a pro career that also saw him play in the AHL, LNAH, Austria and Switzerland.

Beauregard joins Roberto Luongo (no.1), Claude Lapointe (no. 10), Mike Bossy (no. 17), Neil Carnes (no. 19), Vincent Damphousse (no. 21), Martin Lapointe (no. 22), Gino Odjick (no. 30), Patrice Bergeron (no. 37) and Mario Lemieux (no. 66) as Titan alumnus to have their jersey retired.