July 15, 2020

A look at League All-Star Teams for 2019-20 season

 

A total of 36 players from across the Canadian Hockey League were named top first- and second-team All-Star selections across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the 2019-20 campaign.

While there are no official CHL All-Star Teams, here’s a closer look at regional league top performers.

Among the All-Star honourees is Rimouski Oceanic left-wing Alexis Lafreniere whose 112-point performance led the QMJHL in scoring, helping the 2020 NHL Draft favourite claim CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award recognition in back-to-back seasons and become only the second player to do so since Oceanic graduate Sidney Crosby in 2004 and 2005.

Joining Lafreniere up front are fellow scoring leaders in Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Beckman of the Spokane Chiefs who topped the WHL with 107 points counting 48 goals and 59 assists across 63 appearances as well OHL leading scorer and fellow 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s who tallied 39 goals and 81 assists for a CHL-leading 120 points through 56 contests.

Headlining the back end is another member of the 67’s in overage rearguard Noel Hoefenmayer whose 82-point performance led all CHL defenders and saw him earn the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Other all-stars on the blue line include Chiefs captain and New Jersey Devils first-round pick Ty Smith who impressed with 59 points in 46 games as well as Los Angeles Kings up-and-comer Jordan Spence of the Moncton Wildcats who collected 52 points across 60 appearances.

Between the pipes, Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips was one of six CHL goaltenders to earn top all-star recognition following a phenomenal campaign in which he posted a .935 save percentage paired with 34 victories through 46 games, helping him earn the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Vaughn. Also shining in the blue paint in 2019-20 was Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm and Samuel Hlavaj of the Sherbrooke Phoenix who rank first and second, respectively, among North American netminders ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft per NHL Central Scouting.

Forwards

Adam Beckman Spokane Chiefs WHL West 1st Team 107 PTS in 63 GP
Dylan Cozens Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL East 1st Team 85 PTS in 51 GP
Joseph Garreffa Ottawa 67’s OHL 2nd Team 90 PTS in 52 GP
James Hamblin Medicine Hat Tigers WHL East 1st Team 92 PTS in 63 GP
Seth Jarvis Portland Winterhawks WHL West 1st Team 98 PTS in 58 GP
Arthur Kaliyev Hamilton Bulldogs OHL 1st Team 98 PTS in 57 GP
Alexander Khovanov Moncton Wildcats QMJHL 1st Team 99 PTS in 51 GP
Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski Oceanic QMJHL 1st Team 112 PTS in 52 GP
Connor McMichael London Knights OHL 2nd Team 102 PTS in 52 GP
Jakob Pelletier Moncton Wildcats QMJHL 2nd Team 82 PTS in 57 GP
Cole Perfetti Saginaw Spirit OHL 2nd Team 111 PTS in 61 GP
Aliaksei Protas Prince Albert Raiders WHL East 1st Team 80 PTS in 58 GP
Felix Robert Sherbrooke Phoenix QMJHL 2nd Team 92 PTS in 46 GP
Nick Robertson Peterborough Petes OHL 1st Team 86 PTS in 46 GP
Marco Rossi Ottawa 67’s OHL 1st Team 120 PTS in 56 GP
Egor Sokolov Cape Breton Eagles QMJHL 1st Team 92 PTS in 52 GP
Alex-Olivier Voyer Sherbrooke Phoenix QMJHL 2nd Team 88 PTS in 63 GP
Connor Zary Kamloops Blazers WHL West 1st Team 86 PTS in 57 GP


Defencemen

Calen Addison Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL East 1st Team 52 PTS in 50 GP
Kevin Bahl Ottawa 67’s OHL 2nd Team 31 PTS in 54 GP
Justin Bergeron Rimouski Oceanic QMJHL 1st Team 42 PTS in 57 GP
Jamie Drysdale Erie Otters OHL 1st Team 47 PTS in 49 GP
Thomas Harley Mississauga Steelheads OHL 2nd Team 57 PTS in 59 GP
Noel Hoefenmayer Ottawa 67’s OHL 1st Team 82 PTS in 58 GP
Johnny Ludvig Portland Winterhawks WHL West 1st Team 62 PTS in 60 GP
Adam McCormick Cape Breton Eagles QMJHL 2nd Team 33 PTS in 50 GP
Braden Schneider Brandon Wheat Kings WHL East 1st Team 42 PTS in 60 GP
Ty Smith Spokane Chiefs WHL West 1st Team 59 PTS in 46 GP
Jordan Spence Moncton Wildcats QMJHL 1st Team 52 PTS in 60 GP
William Villeneuve Saint John Sea Dogs QMJHL 2nd Team 58 PTS in 64 GP


Goaltenders

Nico Daws Guelph Storm OHL 1st Team 23 W in 38 GP
Samuel Hlavaj Sherbrooke Phoenix QMJHL 2nd Team 33 W in 39 GP
Jacob Ingham Kitchener Rangers OHL 2nd Team 33 W in 46 GP
Kevin Mandolese Cape Breton Eagles QMJHL 1st Team 26 W in 37 GP
Jiri Patera Brandon Wheat Kings WHL East 1st Team 24 W in 41 GP
Dustin Wolf Everett Silvertips WHL West 1st Team 34 W in 46 GP
