A Decade of WHL Bantam Draft Talent

The Canadian Hockey League continues to welcome the next wave of talent with the Western Hockey League’s Bantam Draft scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

22 picks will be made in the first round of the draft process providing opportunities for teams to find difference makers in any of those positions.

With that in mind, here’s a look back at a collection of the most notable selections made in every spot from one to 22 across the span of 2010-19.

1. Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds) 2012

Barzal saved his best major junior contributions for last earning MVP honours in the 2017 WHL Playoffs captaining the Thunderbirds to their first Ed Chynoweth Cup. Injuries prevented him from producing to his full potential over a four-year period however he still finished with 278 points in just 202 regular season games. The New York Islanders star has already emerged as one of the NHL’s top young talents winning Rookie of the Year in 2018 and accumulating 207 points so far through 234 games.

Honourable mention: Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs) 2015

Smith is one of the most decorated defencemen in WHL history and could potentially add more hardware to his resume with 2019-20 awards still to be announced. The reigning CHL Defenceman of the Year averaged nearly a point-per-game over his four years in Spokane, served as team captain, won World Junior gold for Canada, and is one of the top prospects in the New Jersey Devils system.

The Regina Pats will select first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

2. Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades) 2016

A short but sweet Saskatoon tenure for Dach was highlighted by a 73-point campaign over 62 games a year ago leading to his third overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. We’ll never know how much he could have impacted the league as a veteran, however his 23 points in 64 games as a Chicago Blackhawks rookie show he’s more than ready for the next level.

Honourable mention: Curtis Lazar (Edmonton Oil Kings) 2010

The Oil Kings are the only WHL team in the last decade to win a Memorial Cup and Lazar was a big part of that 2014 success scoring in triple overtime in the Semi-Final to end the longest game in tournament history. The first round NHL pick made the early jump to the Ottawa Senators the following season but returned to captain Team Canada to World Junior gold on home ice in 2015.

The Prince George Cougars will select second overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

3. Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants) 2016

Byram was picked one spot behind Dach in both the WHL Bantam Draft and the NHL Draft but was the highest defenceman chosen in both cases. Over the last two seasons he’s averaged more than a point-per-game for the Giants, led the 2019 WHL Playoffs in scoring, and helped Canada win World Junior gold, which all bodes well for a promising pro career for the Colorado Avalanche prospect.

Honourable mention: Brendan Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders) 2012

Guhle helped the Prince George Cougars secure a 2017 B.C Division title after being a fixture on the Raiders blue line for more than three seasons leaving a legacy now carried by his younger brother Kaiden.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will select third overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

4. Nolan Patrick (Brandon Wheat Kings) 2013

Patrick eclipsed the century mark and earned WHL playoff MVP honours in the Wheat Kings 2016 championship season. All of which took place one year before being the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers where he’s remained ever since.

Honourable mention: Josh Brook (Moose Jaw Warriors) 2014

Patrolled the blue line over four seasons for the Warriors including 2018-19 where the captain tied for the WHL scoring lead among defencemen with 75 points in 59 games.

The Tri-City Americans will select fourth overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

5. Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) 2018

Stankoven’s 29 goals as a Blazers rookie is the second best total over the last decade by a 16-year-old WHL player trailing only the aforementioned Nolan Patrick. His 48 points were sixth best among WHL rookies and will make him an intriguing player to watch for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Honourable mention: Brett Howden (Moose Jaw Warriors) 2013

The New York Rangers forward played four seasons for the Warriors producing 267 points in 248 games and captained the club to their best regular season finish in franchise history with 109 points in 2017-18.

The Saskatoon Blades will select fifth overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

6. Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders) 2010

Before becoming a mainstay on the Winnipeg Jets blue line, Morrissey played four WHL seasons highlighted by a 73-point 2013-14 campaign where the Raiders captain finished second in scoring among defencemen. He capped his WHL career with 2015 World Junior gold and a league title with the Kelowna Rockets.

Honourable mention: Kale Clague (Brandon Wheat Kings) 2013

Clague was a consistent offensive producer from the blue line with 167 points over 195 games played primarily with Brandon where he won a 2016 title before becoming a second round pick by the Los Angeles Kings where he made his NHL debut this season.

The Red Deer Rebels will select sixth overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

7. Michael Rasmussen (Tri-City Americans) 2014

Rasmussen recorded 157 points in 161 regular season games over three years with the Americans. His WHL career was cut short as a result of an early NHL promotion just one year after the Detroit Red Wings made him the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Honourable mention: Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings) 2016

The budding blue liner continues to raise his offensive game and should return as one of the league’s top defencemen next season before the 2019 second round New York Rangers pick turns pro.

The Seattle Thunderbirds will select seventh overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

8. Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings) 2017

Greig is a projected first round pick in the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft after scoring 26 goals and 60 points in 56 games this season for the Wheat Kings.

Honourable mention: Tyler Soy (Victoria Royals) 2012

Soy is an elite class of players to surpass both 300 career points (327) and games (323) doing so entirely as a member of the Royals between 2012-18.

The Kelowna Rockets will select eighth overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

9. Ian Scott (Prince Albert Raiders) 2014

Scott capped his four-year career by backstopping the Raiders to a WHL championship earning CHL Goaltender of the Year honours with a 1.83 goals-against-average and a .932 save percentage.

Honourable mention: Nick Merkley (Kelowna Rockets) 2012

Merkley played four seasons for the Rockets producing 259 points in 245 career games including a team-high 90 points that helped pave the way to a 2015 title and made him a first round NHL pick.

The Victoria Royals will select ninth overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

10. David Quenneville (Medicine Hat Tigers) 2013

Quenneville set a Tigers record for points by a defenceman with 214 produced over 251 career games including an 80-point campaign which led all WHL rearguards in 2017-18.

Honourable mention: Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars) 2016

Gauthier has been a workhorse in the Cougars crease first playing 32 games during his rookie season to making 55 appearances as a sophomore, to 50 games this season which tied for the WHL lead.

The Vancouver Giants will select 10th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

11. Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks) 2017

Jarvis finished second in WHL scoring this season with 98 points including 42 goals in 58 games for the Winterhawks and is the eleventh ranked North American skater for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Honourable mention: Cole Sillinger (Medicine Hat Tigers) 2018

Sillinger was a standout rookie this season for the Tigers finishing fourth in first year scoring with 53 points in 48 games and is poised to be among the league’s top prospects for the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Medicine Hat Tigers will select 11th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

12. Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings) 2016

Another Wheat King projected for the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider is the ninth ranked North American skater and third defenceman on the list with a big physical game and offensive touch that should make him enticing for NHL clubs.

Honourable mention: Tyler Steenbergen (Swift Current Broncos) 2013

Steenbergen scored 249 points over 267 games with the Broncos eclipsing the century mark in 2017-18, the same year he scored the golden goal for Canada’s National Junior Team and hoisted the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

The Calgary Hitmen will select 12th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

13. Eric Comrie (Tri-City Americans) 2010

Comrie backstopped the Americans in 168 games over four seasons maintaining a career goals-against-average of 2.67, a save percentage of .916, and won World Junior gold with Canada in 2015.

Honourable mention: Eric Florchuk (Victoria Royals) 2015

From Victoria, to Saskatoon, and now Vancouver, Florchuk has delivered at every destination including 33 points over the final 25 games of the Giants season.

The Brandon Wheat Kings will select 13th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

14. Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors) 2011

Point’s productivity is among the best the Warriors have ever had as their captain recorded 324 points over 252 games. The 2015 World Junior gold medalist has been even better with the Tampa Bay Lightning collecting 260 points in 294 games including a 92-point campaign a year ago that topped his best WHL season.

Honourable mention: Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane Chiefs) 2014

236 points in 244 career games for the former Chiefs co-captain including a career-high 91 points in 2017-18 after being selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings where he has appeared in nine games to date.

The Winnipeg ICE will select 14th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

15. Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE) 2010

Reinhart made his ICE debut during the club’s 2011 championship season before his 16th birthday. The following year he earned top rookie honours, then two years later was named WHL Player of the Year, and became the second overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft. The ICE captain won 2015 World Junior gold and finished his WHL tenure with 319 points in 250 games before embarking on his NHL career that includes 400 career games and 255 points to date.

Honourable mention: Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors) 2017

Hunt was limited to just 28 games this season due to injury but scouts see enough potential to make the Warriors defenceman the 25th ranked North American skater for the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Prince Albert Raiders will select 15th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

16. Nic Petan (Portland Winterhawks) 2010

Petan was a point producing machine over four seasons with the Winterhawks amassing 358 over 252 games sharing top CHL scoring honours with teammate Brendan Leipsic during the club’s 2013 WHL championship run. He was also a key offensive catalyst for Canada winning 2015 World Junior gold.

Honourable mention: Jarret Tyszka (Seattle Thunderbirds) 2014

Four solid seasons on defence in Seattle for Tyszka included 101 career points in 213 regular season games and a 2017 WHL championship title.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will select 16th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

17. James Hamblin (Medicine Hat Tigers) 2014

The overage Hamblin just finished an impressive five-year career with the Tigers, serving two seasons as captain, and playing in 324 games with 284 points including 92 this past season which ranked third among all WHL scorers.

Honourable mention: Stuart Skinner (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 2013

Skinner won an impressive 104 games over four seasons primarily backstopping the Hurricanes that led them to the 2017 WHL Eastern Conference Finals, then captured a 2018 title as a member of the Swift Current Broncos.

The Prince George Cougars will select 17th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

18. Chase Wouters (Saskatoon Blades) 2015

Captain Wouters has worn the ‘C’ for two seasons with the Blades and is eligible for a third should he return as an overager where his projected career totals would surpass 300 games and 200 points.

Honourable mention: Scott Walford (Victoria Royals) 2014

Walford was among the league’s top-15 scoring defencemen the past two seasons including 2019 with 47 points in his fourth and final year for the Royals, and 2020 with 54 points as an overager for the Blades.

The Spokane Chiefs will select 18th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

19. Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 2016

Cozens made an immediate impact in Lethbridge winning Rookie of the Year honours, then followed with back-to-back seasons exceeding 80 points. The team’s co-captain has 223 career points in 179 games, has won World Junior gold, and notably became the first Yukon player chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft going seventh overall last season to the Buffalo Sabres.

Honourable mention: Cody Glass (Portland Winterhawks) 2014

Glass recorded 292 points in 239 career games for the Winterhawks before becoming the first ever NHL Draft pick by the Vegas Golden Knights at sixth overall in 2017. In October he made his NHL debut and scored on his first shot on goal.

The Kamloops Blazers will select 19th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

20. Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds) 2012

The big power forward helped the Thunderbirds win the 2017 WHL championship during his fourth and final season leading all playoff scorers with 31 points in 19 games. This season Kolesar made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Honourable mention: Tim McGauley (Saskatoon Blades) 2010

Although picked by the Blades, McGauley made his mark in Brandon where he played parts of five seasons including 2014-15 scoring a team-high 105 points, and 2015-16 when he won a WHL title.

The Edmonton Oil Kings will select 20th overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

21. Dillon Dube (Kelowna Rockets) 2013

Dube was a member of the Rockets 2015 WHL championship team as a rookie and would go on to record a total of 232 points in 203 career games over four years. His accolades continued at the international level winning World Junior silver in 2017 and then gold as Canada’s captain in 2018 before turning pro within the Calgary Flames organization.

Honourable mention: Brayden Tracey (Moose Jaw Warriors) 2016

Two years after his selection by the Warriors, Tracey exploded onto the WHL scene earning top rookie honours with 81 points in 66 games and becoming a first round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He’s now a member of the Victoria Royals and scored 23 points in 24 games since the trade.

The Swift Current Broncos will select 21st overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

22. Jordan Papirny (Brandon Wheat Kings) 2011

Papirny won an impressive 111 regular season games in 188 appearances between-the-pipes over four years with the Wheat Kings, plus 33 playoff games including the team’s 2016 championship run. His career wrapped up with an exciting playoff run the following year in Swift Current upsetting the Warriors then pushing the first place Pats to the brink both in seven game series.

Honourable mention: Kaden Elder (Seattle Thunderbirds) 2013

Playing parts of three seasons in Seattle, Swift Current, then finishing with a full year in Calgary, Elder’s WHL resume includes 128 career points in 317 games and a Broncos championship ring from 2018.

The Prince George Cougars will select 22nd overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

