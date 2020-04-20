MENU
April 20, 2020

CHL Weekend Review: Staying strong

Staying strong is the opening theme in this edition of the Canadian Hockey League’s weekend review.

From thinking of Nova Scotia in the face of tragedy, to coach Dale Hawerchuk in his battle with cancer, to the support across Saskatchewan for the Cave family, and to our frontline medical workers during this pandemic, the CHL family continues to care for our communities.

Here’s a look at those stories and more:

#NovaScotiaStrong

Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone affected by the weekend’s horrific acts of violence across Nova Scotia, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as they mourn the loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson who was killed in the line of duty. We stand #NovaScotiaStrong alongside the Cape Breton Eagles, the Halifax Mooseheads, the entire province, and all of Canada during this most difficult time.

Bell of Hope for Hawerchuk

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk completed his final round of chemotherapy last week, his son Eric announced on Twitter. The former Winnipeg Jets star had taken a leave of absence from behind the bench coaching the Barrie Colts in September due to his stomach cancer diagnosis.

Blades join tribute for Colby Cave

One of the hundreds of vehicles that lined Saskatchewan’s Highway 16 last Monday belonged to the Saskatoon Blades greeting members of Colby Cave’s family in a touching tribute as they returned home from Toronto. The former Swift Current Broncos captain and Battleford, SK, native, sadly passed away in hospital as a result of a brain bleed.

Petes’ Equipment Manager makes PPE

Brian Miller of the Peterborough Petes has been hard at work sewing masks to donate to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The maroon and white Personal Protective Equipment, complete with skate laces, will help many of the region’s frontline workers.

On the frontlines

Among those from the CHL family on the frontlines of our healthcare units are 1990 Memorial Cup champion and Oshawa Generals alumnus Craig Donaldson who is a Doctor at the Headwaters Health Care Centre Emergency Room in Orangeville, as well as Edmonton Oil Kings Doctor Edward Berdusco who has been helping keep the community safe while still representing his team.

At home activities

CHL talents from coast-to-coast continue to keep active at home including Lynden McCallum of the Brandon Wheat Kings showing off his magic skills, Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes takes us through his daily training routine, and Artemi Kniazev of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens has a skills challenge for fans.

Showing billet families some love

The Kitchener Rangers have been publishing a series of tribute videos in recognition of their billet families including the piece below courtesy of co-captain Riley Damiani.

ICE launch More Than a Ticket Campaign

The Winnipeg ICE have committed to donating 15% of all season ticket purchases for the 2020-21 WHL season until June 1, 2020, to local COVID-19 relief organizations as part of their new ‘More Than a Ticket’ campaign. The team has also announced that they will match every season ticket purchased and donate to health care heroes, COVID-19 relief organization employees, and deserving youth in the community.

Eagles get help from Fleury

One of the most recognizable alumni from the Cape Breton Eagles made an appearance on the club’s social media feed last week. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, now of the Vegas Golden Knights, who played parts of four seasons in the QMJHL from 2000-04 and was the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, helped announce some of the team’s annual award winners.

Nelson commits to Battalion

Members of the OHL’s incoming class of 2020 prospects chosen during the league’s Priority Selection on April 4 have started to officially announce their commitments to programs for the upcoming season. Among the first to sign was first overall pick Ty Nelson who will patrol the blue line for the North Bay Battalion when the puck drops.

New scoreboard in the Soo

The Soo Greyhounds, who along with the Oshawa Generals, are bidding to host the 2021 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia, will be getting an upgrade next season. Team President Tim Lukenda made the announcement via Twitter last week that a new scoreboard is coming to the GFL Memorial Gardens.

#InConversation with Thomas

Canadian World Junior hero Akil Thomas of the Peterborough Petes was a recent interview guest joining host Ron MacLean across Sportsnet social media channels. Alongside women’s hockey star Sarah Nurse, Thomas shares stories about his experiences in the game.

CHL on Sportsnet talent go live on Instagram

The faces of CHL on Sportsnet coverage have taken their talents to Instagram! RJ Broadhead, Sam Cosentino, and Rob Faulds are quickly making their mark on the social media platform with live conversations about the CHL and lately with feature interview guests that have already included the likes of Joseph Garreffa from the Ottawa 67’s, Zane Franklin of the Kamloops Blazers, and Mark Kastelic of the Calgary Hitmen.

Skip The Dishes Donates

Proud CHL partner Skip The Dishes is doing their part to help during the pandemic. Canada’s largest and most popular food delivery service is hungry to help Canadians through these challenging times brought on by COVID-19 and is giving an additional estimated $10 million back to communities and restaurant partners through a variety of meaningful commitments.

Ingham signs with Kings

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham has signed with the Los Angeles Kings. The club’s sixth round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft posted 33 wins this season including two shutouts with a goals-against-average of 2.96 and save percentage of .917 in addition to his humanitarian efforts in support of Canadian Blood Services.

Overage grads sign AHL deals

Four more members of the CHL’s 2020 class of overage graduates will turn pro next season after signing American Hockey League contracts. Alex-Olivier Voyer of the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Brady Lyle of the Owen Sound Attack will join the Providence Bruins, while Koletrane Wilson of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Noah King of the Spokane Chiefs will play for the Stockton Heat.

More U SPORTS commitments

Additional league graduates will be pursuing their hockey and academic careers with U SPORTS programs including Ethan Crossman (Charlottetown Islanders), Leif Mattson (Spokane Chiefs), Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds), and Matthew Philip (Owen Sound Attack) with the St. FX X-Men. Jack Phibbs (Flint Firebirds) will also join the University of Waterloo Warriors, Chad Denault (North Bay Battalion) will play for the Nipissing Lakers, and Derek Gentile (Cape Breton Eagles) will use his scholarship package to play for the Dalhousie Tigers.

#CHLShowdown Playoffs

Victor Hadfield of the Barrie Colts was victorious in the fourth of eight Quarter-Final matchups in the #CHLShowdown Playoffs that features 24 weekly vote winners from the 2019-20 regular season vying for the crown of the year’s top play as chosen by the fans. New matchups will launch every Tuesday afternoon at chlshowdown.ca.

