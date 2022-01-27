79 CHL players past and present set to compete at 2022 Winter Olympics

79 Canadian Hockey League players past and present will represent their home nations at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In all, the CHL is represented by at least one player on 10 of the 12 competing countries, headlined by 16 with Canada. The list then includes 12 with Czechia, 10 with Slovakia, nine with Latvia, eight with each of China and Germany, seven with Switzerland, four each with Denmark and Russia, and one with Finland.

The list of participants counts two active CHL players, beginning with Hamilton Bulldogs centre Mason McTavish who will compete with Canada. The Anaheim Ducks 2021 first-round selection brings a decorated international resume underscored by a gold-medal win at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, while he most recently competed on the national stage at the 2022 World Juniors.

Elsewhere, Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Samuel Knazko will compete with his native Slovakia. A 2020 third-round selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Knazko captained Slovakia at the 2022 World Juniors, while his international success also counts Top-3 player recognition with Slovakia at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Among the 77 CHL graduates, the Western Hockey League is represented by 29 alumni followed by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 25 and the Ontario Hockey League with 23. Additionally, 43 CHL clubs are represented by at least one former player, led by the Everett Silvertips, Moncton Wildcats, and Niagara IceDogs each with four.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin February 4 in Beijing.

Canada

Mark Barberio (Moncton, 2010)

Adam Cracknell (Kootenay, 2006)

Jason Demers (Victoriaville, 2008)

David Desharnais (Chicoutimi, 2007)

Landon Ferraro (Everett, 2011)

Brandon Gormley (Shawinigan, 2012)

Alex Grant (Shawinigan, 2009)

Josh Ho-Sang (Niagara, 2016)

Mason McTavish (Hamilton, 2022)

Maxim Noreau (Victoriaville, 2007)

Eric O’Dell (Sudbury, 2010)

Eddie Pasquale (Saginaw, 2010)

Eric Staal (Peterborough, 2003)

Adam Tambellini (Calgary, 2015)

Jordan Weal (Regina, 2012)

Tyler Wotherspoon (Portland, 2013)

China

Jason Fram (Spokane, 2016)

Luke Lockhart (Seattle, 2013)

Tyler Schultz (Medicine Hat, 2017)

Jeremy Smith (Niagara, 2009)

Ryan Sproul (Soo, 2013)

Ethan Werek (Kingston, 2011)

Tyler Wong (Lethbridge, 2017)

Zach Yuen (Tri-City, 2013)

Czechia

Patrik Bartosak (Red Deer, 2014)

Michael Frolik (Rimouski, 2008)

Tomas Hyka (Gatineau, 2013)

David Krejci (Gatineau, 2006)

Tomas Kundratek (Medicine Hat, 2010)

Michal Repik (Vancouver, 2008)

Lukas Sedlak (Chicoutimi, 2013)

Jiri Smejkal (Kamloops, 2016)

Michael Spacek (Red Deer, 2017)

Matej Stansky (Saskatoon, 2013)

Roman Will (Moncton, 2012)

Tomas Zohorna (Drummondville, 2007)

Denmark

Mikkel Boedker (Kitchener, 2008)

Sebastian Dahm (Niagara, 2008)

Nicklas Jensen (Oshawa, 2012)

Morten Madsen (Victoriaville, 2007)

Finland

Toni Rajala (Brandon, 2010)

Germany

Konrad Abeltshauser (Halifax, 2013)

Dominik Bittner (Everett, 2012)

Dominik Kahun (Sudbury, 2014)

Nico Krammer (Acadie-Bathurst, 2012)

Tom Kuhnhackl (Niagara, 2012)

Mathias Niederberger (Barrie, 2013)

Marcel Noebels (Portland, 2012)

Tobias Rieder (Kitchener, 2013)

Latvia

Rodrigo Abols (Acadie-Bathurst, 2017)

Rihards Bukarts (Portland, 2016)

Lauris Darzins (Kelowna, 2006)

Kaspars Daugavins (Mississauga, 2009)

Andris Dzerins (Kingston, 2009)

Martins Dzierkals (Rouyn-Noranda, 2017)

Martins Karsums (Moncton, 2006)

Renars Krastenbergs (Oshawa, 2018)

Arturs Kulda (Peterborough, 2008)

Russia

Mikhail Grigorenko (Quebec, 2014)

Pavel Karnaukhov (Calgary, 2016)

Artyom Minulin (Everett, 2019)

Damir Sharipzyanov (Owen Sound, 2016)

Slovakia

Michal Cajkovsky (Ottawa, 2013)

Peter Ceresnak (Peterborough, 2013)

Martin Gernat (Edmonton, 2013)

Mario Grman (Kootenay, 2016)

Marek Hrivik (Moncton, 2012)

Tomas Jurco (Saint John, 2012)

Samuel Knazko (Seattle, 2022)

Martin Marincin (Regina, 2012)

Kristian Pospisil (Blainville-Boisbriand, 2016)

Milos Roman (Vancouver, 2020)

Switzerland

Sven Andrighetto (Rouyn-Noranda, 2013)

Michael Fora (Kamloops, 2015)

Fabrice Herzog (Quebec, 2014)

Denis Hollenstein (Guelph, 2009)

Christian Marti (Blainville-Boisbriand, 2013)

Mirco Mueller (Everett, 2014)

Yannick Weber (Kitchener, 2008)