Be a part of history: Volunteers needed for 2022 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia
The Saint John Sea Dogs, on behalf of the 2022 Memorial Cup Host Committee (HOC) and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are inviting the public to be a part of history, and to volunteer at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in June.
“Hosting a Memorial Cup tournament takes scale and it can only happen in a great community like ours” said Mark-Anthony Ashfield, Chair of the 2022 Memorial Cup Host Committee. “We are a community known for our volunteerism. We have a spirit of togetherness and community pride, and we need everyone to help bring this together and pull off this historic spectacle in our city.”
The HOC and CHL are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles, and people with diverse experience and expertise. The primary categories are:
- Hospitality
- Security
- Special Events
- Administation
- Transportation
- Logistics
“You don’t have to be a diehard hockey fan to contribute in a meaningful way” said Ashfield. “If you are community-minded, if you believe in what we can together accomplish in our region, and if you want to help showcase all that is special here to the rest of the world, this will be a wonderful opportunity for you. We want you.”
Sign up by visiting CHLMemorialCup.ca/Volunteers or email volunteers@CHL.ca.