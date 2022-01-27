Be a part of history: Volunteers needed for 2022 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia

The Saint John Sea Dogs, on behalf of the 2022 Memorial Cup Host Committee (HOC) and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are inviting the public to be a part of history, and to volunteer at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in June.

“Hosting a Memorial Cup tournament takes scale and it can only happen in a great community like ours” said Mark-Anthony Ashfield, Chair of the 2022 Memorial Cup Host Committee. “We are a community known for our volunteerism. We have a spirit of togetherness and community pride, and we need everyone to help bring this together and pull off this historic spectacle in our city.”

The HOC and CHL are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles, and people with diverse experience and expertise. The primary categories are: