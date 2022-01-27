MENU
January 27, 2022

Be a part of history: Volunteers needed for 2022 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia

Saint John Sea Dogs

 

The Saint John Sea Dogs, on behalf of the 2022 Memorial Cup Host Committee (HOC)  and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are inviting the public to be a part of history,  and to volunteer at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in June.

“Hosting a Memorial Cup tournament takes scale and it can only happen in a great  community like ours” said Mark-Anthony Ashfield, Chair of the 2022 Memorial Cup  Host Committee. “We are a community known for our volunteerism. We have a spirit of  togetherness and community pride, and we need everyone to help bring this together  and pull off this historic spectacle in our city.”

The HOC and CHL are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles, and people with  diverse experience and expertise. The primary categories are:

  • Hospitality
  • Security
  • Special Events
  • Administation
  • Transportation
  • Logistics

“You don’t have to be a diehard hockey fan to contribute in a meaningful way” said  Ashfield. “If you are community-minded, if you believe in what we can together  accomplish in our region, and if you want to help showcase all that is special here to  the rest of the world, this will be a wonderful opportunity for you. We want you.”

Sign up by visiting CHLMemorialCup.ca/Volunteers or email volunteers@CHL.ca.

