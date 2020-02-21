67’s’ Marco Rossi reaches major milestone of 100 points

Ottawa 67’s sophomore centre Marco Rossi continues to build his stock ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

One season after finishing second among all freshmen with 65 points and earning a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team, Rossi is the first player in the league to reach the 100-point plateau this season, and second across the circuit behind Rimouski Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere.

Picking up an assist in Thursday’s 6-2 decision versus the North Bay Battalion, the helper marked Rossi’s league-leading 67th of the season that combined with his 33 tallies brought him to the triple-digit points club. A leader on the top-ranked 67’s, Rossi is also among the projected early selection for the coming NHL Draft in Montreal as he ranks fifth among North American skaters.

Rossi joins Tye Felhaber (2019) and Tyler Toffoli (2012) as one of the three members of the 67’s to have reached 100 points in the past nine seasons.

Century Club Leaderboard

1. Alexis Lafreniere (RIM) – 101 points (29 goals and 72 assists) in 46 games

2. Marco Rossi (OTT) – 100 points (33 goals and 67 assists) in 47 games