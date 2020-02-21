Playoff Picture: Knights, Generals headed to postseason

A pair of clubs from the Ontario Hockey League are the latest to lock up playoff berths.

London Knights

A 4-2 victory over the rival Windsor Spitfires on Thursday improved the London Knights to 38-14-1-1 on the year, good for 78 points, first place in the OHL’s Midwest Division, and the team’s 20th consecutive trip to the postseason.

Led by Washington Capitals first-round pick Connor McMichael, whose 92 points through 44 games sit fourth place in OHL scoring, the Knights also feature key talents like offensive blue-liner Ryan Merkley, a first-round draft choice of the San Jose Sharks who has put up 69 points on the season to rank second in scoring among all defencemen, as well as 20-year-old left-wing Liam Foudy who recently made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

London returns to the postseason looking to build on last year’s showing that saw the squad fall in a seven-game second-round set to the eventual J. Ross Robertson Cup champion Guelph Storm.

The Knights are four-time OHL champions, including three titles from 2012-16.

Oshawa Generals

No club has more championships to its name than the Oshawa Generals who will try for their 14th J. Ross Robertson Cup title this spring.

On Thursday, a Niagara IceDogs loss was the Generals’ gain, helping the club clinch a playoff berth for the 10th season running. Sitting third in the OHL’s East Division with a 28-18-4-4 showing and 64 points, the Generals are headlined by deadline addition Philip Tomasino, a first-round selection of the Nashville Predators whose impressive clip since joining his new club totals 38 points counting 16 goals and 22 assists in only 18 appearances.

In all, Tomasino is one of five NHL drafted prospects on the Generals, a list that includes fellow forward Allan McShane (Montreal Canadiens), plus defencemen Nico Gross (New York Rangers), Giovanni Vallati (Winnipeg Jets), and netminder Jordan Kooy (Vegas Golden Knights). A dynamic forward, Tomasino hopes to be the key piece that helps Oshawa take the next step in this year’s postseason after the club exited in the third round last spring to the then top-ranked Ottawa 67’s.

Last capturing OHL supremacy in 2015, the Generals doubled up that spring in also claiming their fifth Memorial Cup championship.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)