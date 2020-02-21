CHL on Sportsnet: Oshawa at Hamilton

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Oshawa Generals face off with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Entering Saturday, the Generals will look to return to the win column following Friday’s 4-3 overtime decision versus the Kingston Frontenacs in which three different skaters tallied for Oshawa including rookie centre Brett Harrison who wrapped up the night with a two-point performance.

As for Hamilton, the Bulldogs will try for their second straight win Saturday after coming away with a 3-1 road win versus the Peterborough Petes on Thursday that saw third-year blue-liner Nathan Staios notch his fifth goal of the season and the eventual game winner in the early stages of the final frame.

Saturday marks the fifth of six meetups between the Generals and Bulldogs this season with Oshawa carrying a 3-0-0-1 series margin including the last contest in early February in which the team prevailed with a 3-2 overtime victory thanks to a marker by captain Kyle MacLean. Catch all the action in the latest match between Oshawa and Hamilton on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE.

Tale of the Tape