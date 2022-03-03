67’s’ Cranley signs with Blues

Cranley will remain with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s this season. His entry-level contract will begin with the 2022-23 season. In 34 games, he’s 11-19-1-1 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .872 save percentage, posting one shutout. Cranley has played 66 career regular season games with the 67’s, going 33-24-3-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average, .878 save percentage and five shutouts.

The Peterborough, Ont. native was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

