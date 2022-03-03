IceDogs Name Veteran Defender Dakota Betts Captain

Niagara, Ont.- The Niagara IceDogs have named overage blueliner Dakota Betts captain for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

“I am very proud to announce that Dakota Betts will be promoted to Captain for the rest of the season,” said general manager Joey Burke. “We have certainly been dealt our fair share of adversity this season, but through it all Dakota has been a rock for us. On the ice and off the ice, Dakota has done a tremendous job of pulling the team together and setting the dressing room up for years to come.”

The 2001-born Betts has five goals, 16 assists and 21 points over 41 games in this, his second OHL season.

“It’s an honour to be named captain, and wear the ‘C’ on my jersey every night,” said Betts. “I will be the best leader I can for all of my teammates.

“I think that having the ‘C’ doesn’t change much,” he continued. “All of us older guys need to be the best leaders we can for this younger team. I will continue to be there for all the younger guys and push them everyday to make them better players both on and off the ice. I want to thank all the coaching staff for having the trust and believing in me to lead this team.”

Forwards Danil Gushchin and Liam Van Loon will serve as alternate captains.

The IceDogs return to action on Thursday night in Peterborough.