5 Questions with Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer continues to turn heads as the 2020 NHL Draft approaches.

Through 26 contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs this season, the Newfoundland native has tallied 42 points counting 18 goals and 24 assists to sit second in team scoring. Bringing a keen ability to find the back of the net, Mercer is a top candidate to earn a spot with Team Canada as part of the 2020 World Juniors, while earlier this season he also impressed as part of the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series as he picked up two goals and one assist across a pair of appearances with Team QMJHL.

The budding talent recently sat down with the Canadian Hockey League to discuss the upcoming World Juniors, what it would mean to have the opportunity to compete on the national stage, the style of game fans can expect from him, and how he is approaching the NHL Draft that comes in Montreal next June:

How does it feel to be part of Canada’s National Junior Team?

It’s just that honour of watching those guys on TV to now being in their shoes to represent Canada. It’s a special moment and I can’t wait to start that journey.

Do you take extra pride in representing Newfoundland?

Being one of the select few players away from the province playing at a high level is special, and just getting that chance on the big stage is something I’m proud of.

When you think about World Juniors what comes to mind?

Just a lot of family time. Being back home for Christmas over the holidays and sitting around the TV and the tree watching the World Juniors. Just the biggest part about it is the family time.

How would you describe your game?

I want to be a complete 200-foot player. I want to make sure I take care of everything in the defensive zone first and then transition my way into the offensive zone to help my team offensively score goals and make sure we get the win.

What will it mean to hear your name called in the NHL Draft?

It’s a special moment. Every kid dreams about getting drafted. Finally for that time to be here and have that opportunity, I’m really thankful for that, and I’m going to hope for the best.

The 5 Questions series appears every Sunday.