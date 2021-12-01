32 CHL players past and present named to Canadian World Junior Camp

With less than one month until the puck drops on the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), has announced a roster of 32 CHL players who have earned an invitation to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp, set for Dec. 9-12 in Calgary.

The roster was selected by Alan Millar, director of player personnel, and James Boyd (Ottawa 67’s), the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group, with support from Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams. Head coach Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67’s) and assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants), Louis Robitaille (Gatineau Olympiques) and Dennis Williams (Everett Silvertips), as well as goaltending consultant Olivier Michaud (Drummondville Voltigeurs), also provided input, along with coaches and general managers across the CHL.

The players will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. The three goaltenders – Brett Brochu (London Knights), Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings), and Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) – have been named to Canada’s final roster for the 2022 World Juniors.

Among the players are three returnees who won a silver medal at the 2021 World Juniors – Garand, Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders), and Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit, 2020).

“A lot of effort has gone in to selecting (the) athletes who have a chance to represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, and we expect to make some difficult decisions when it comes to selecting a final roster,” said Salmond. “It is always an honour to represent Canada on the world stage, and even more so when you can do it on home ice, and we know our athletes and staff are excited for the opportunity to compete in Edmonton and Red Deer.”

Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp will be held at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. It will include practices and two games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on Dec. 11 and 12 before the team heads to Banff, Alta., for a training camp, Dec. 14-19.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament schedule against the Czech Republic. In addition to its opening-night match-up, Canada will also play Austria on Dec. 28, Germany on Dec. 29 and Finland on Dec. 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action. All Team Canada games will be played at 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will carry extensive game coverage and analysis throughout the World Juniors. TSN will broadcast all 31 tournament games and five pre-tournament games, while RDS will broadcast all 31 tournament games and three pre-tournament games. TSN Radio will also provide comprehensive coverage and will announce its broadcast schedule at a later date.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada's National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca

Goaltenders

Brett Brochu (London)

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops)

Defencemen

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown)

Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert)

Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw)

Vincent Iorio (Brandon)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg)

Ryan O’Rourke (Soo)

Ronan Seeley (Everett)

Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener)*

Jack Thompson (Sudbury)

Olen Zellweger (Everett)

Forwards

Connor Bedard (Regina)

Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan)

Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan)

Will Cuylle (Windsor)

Zach Dean (Gatineau)

Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax)

William Dufour (Saint John)

Luke Evangelista (London)

Jack Finley (Spokane)

Ridly Greig (Brandon)

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton)

Hendrix Lapierre (Acadie-Bathurst)

Mason McTavish (Peterborough)

Jake Neighbours (Edmonton)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw)*

Joshua Roy (Saint John)

Justin Sourdif (Vancouver)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops)

Shane Wright (Kingston)

* CHL graduated player