28 CHL alumni to play in 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge
The puck drops for the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday in Ontario, Calif., with 28 Canadian Hockey League graduates tabbed to compete as part of the four All-Star squads.
In all, the selections count 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and three goaltenders, while 20 CHL clubs are represented with the London Knights leading the way with four graduates followed by the Niagara IceDogs with three and the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Portland Winterhawks each with two.
The final rosters include 13 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League, 11 from the Western Hockey League, and four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, with a total of seven players who competed in the CHL during the 2018-19 season.
Atlantic Division
Jake Bean (Charlotte Checkers) Tri-City Americans, 2018
Morgan Frost (Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Soo Greyhounds, 2019
Joey Keane (Hartford Wolf Pack) London Knights, 2019
Sam Miletic (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) Niagara IceDogs, 2018
Alex Nedeljkovic (Charlotte Checkers) Niagara IceDogs, 2016
Jack Studnicka (Providence Bruins) Niagara IceDogs, 2019
Owen Tippett (Springfield Thunderbirds) Saginaw Spirit, 2019
*Wilkes-Barre Scranton forward Andrew Agozzino (Niagara IceDogs, 2012) is unavailable to compete.
North Division
Rudolfs Balcers (Belleville Senators) Kamloops Blazers, 2017
Alex Barre-Boulet (Syracuse Crunch) Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2018
Jeremy Bracco (Toronto Marlies) Windsor Spitfires, 2017
Alex Formenton (Belleville Senators) London Knights, 2019
Cameron Gaunce (Syracuse Crunch) Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors, 2010
Charles Hudon (Laval Rocket) Baie-Comeau Drakkar, 2014
*Belleville Senators forward Drake Batherson (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2018) and Utica Comets forward Reid Boucher (Sarnia Sting, 2013) are unavailable to compete.
Central Division
Alexandre Carrier (Milwaukee Admirals) Gatineau Olympiques, 2016
Jansen Harkins (Manitoba Moose) Prince George Cougars, 2017
Connor Ingram (Milwaukee Admirals) Kamloops Blazers, 2017
Brennan Menell (Iowa Wild) Lethbridge Hurricanes, 2017
Derrick Pouliot (San Antonio Rampage) Portland Winterhawks, 2014
Chris Terry (Grand Rapids Griffins) Plymouth Whalers, 2009
*Milwaukee Admirals forward Yakov Trenin (Gatineau Olympiques, 2017) is unavailable to compete.
Pacific Division
Tyler Benson (Bakersfield Condors) Vancouver Giants, 2018
Joachim Blichfeld (San Jose Barracuda) Portland Winterhawks, 2019
Evan Bouchard (Bakersfield Condors) London Knights, 2019
Brayden Burke (Tucson Roadrunners) Moose Jaw Warriors, 2018
Kyle Capobianco (Tucson Roadrunners) Sudbury Wolves, 2017
Kale Clague (Ontario Reign) Moose Jaw Warriors, 2018
Martin Frk (Ontario Reign) Halifax Mooseheads, 2013
Glenn Gawdin (Stockton Heat) Swift Current Broncos, 2018
Anthony Stolarz (San Diego Gulls) London Knights, 2014
*Tucson Roadrunners forward Lane Pederson (Swift Current Broncos, 2017) is unavailable to compete.