28 CHL alumni to play in 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge

The puck drops for the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday in Ontario, Calif., with 28 Canadian Hockey League graduates tabbed to compete as part of the four All-Star squads.

In all, the selections count 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and three goaltenders, while 20 CHL clubs are represented with the London Knights leading the way with four graduates followed by the Niagara IceDogs with three and the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Portland Winterhawks each with two.

The final rosters include 13 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League, 11 from the Western Hockey League, and four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, with a total of seven players who competed in the CHL during the 2018-19 season.

Atlantic Division

Jake Bean (Charlotte Checkers) Tri-City Americans, 2018

Morgan Frost (Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Soo Greyhounds, 2019

Joey Keane (Hartford Wolf Pack) London Knights, 2019

Sam Miletic (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) Niagara IceDogs, 2018

Alex Nedeljkovic (Charlotte Checkers) Niagara IceDogs, 2016

Jack Studnicka (Providence Bruins) Niagara IceDogs, 2019

Owen Tippett (Springfield Thunderbirds) Saginaw Spirit, 2019

*Wilkes-Barre Scranton forward Andrew Agozzino (Niagara IceDogs, 2012) is unavailable to compete.

North Division

Rudolfs Balcers (Belleville Senators) Kamloops Blazers, 2017

Alex Barre-Boulet (Syracuse Crunch) Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2018

Jeremy Bracco (Toronto Marlies) Windsor Spitfires, 2017

Alex Formenton (Belleville Senators) London Knights, 2019

Cameron Gaunce (Syracuse Crunch) Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors, 2010

Charles Hudon (Laval Rocket) Baie-Comeau Drakkar, 2014

*Belleville Senators forward Drake Batherson (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2018) and Utica Comets forward Reid Boucher (Sarnia Sting, 2013) are unavailable to compete.

Central Division

Alexandre Carrier (Milwaukee Admirals) Gatineau Olympiques, 2016

Jansen Harkins (Manitoba Moose) Prince George Cougars, 2017

Connor Ingram (Milwaukee Admirals) Kamloops Blazers, 2017

Brennan Menell (Iowa Wild) Lethbridge Hurricanes, 2017

Derrick Pouliot (San Antonio Rampage) Portland Winterhawks, 2014

Chris Terry (Grand Rapids Griffins) Plymouth Whalers, 2009

*Milwaukee Admirals forward Yakov Trenin (Gatineau Olympiques, 2017) is unavailable to compete.

Pacific Division

Tyler Benson (Bakersfield Condors) Vancouver Giants, 2018

Joachim Blichfeld (San Jose Barracuda) Portland Winterhawks, 2019

Evan Bouchard (Bakersfield Condors) London Knights, 2019

Brayden Burke (Tucson Roadrunners) Moose Jaw Warriors, 2018

Kyle Capobianco (Tucson Roadrunners) Sudbury Wolves, 2017

Kale Clague (Ontario Reign) Moose Jaw Warriors, 2018

Martin Frk (Ontario Reign) Halifax Mooseheads, 2013

Glenn Gawdin (Stockton Heat) Swift Current Broncos, 2018

Anthony Stolarz (San Diego Gulls) London Knights, 2014

*Tucson Roadrunners forward Lane Pederson (Swift Current Broncos, 2017) is unavailable to compete.