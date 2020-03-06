21 CHL grads help Huskies capture Canada West championship
The Saskatchewan Huskies will play for the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.
Downing the UBC Thunderbirds by a 3-1 score in Game 2 of the best-of-three final, the Huskies claimed the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy for the 11th time in club history to earn the right to compete in the year-end tournament for national recognition.
In all, 21 Canadian Hockey League graduates helped the Huskies capture the crown, a list which includes 11 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goaltenders:
Forwards
Kohl Bauml, Everett Silvertips 2015
Levi Cable, Kootenay ICE 2015
Jared Dmytriw, Vancouver Giants 2019
Carter Folk, Victoria Royals 2017
Andrew Johnson, Swift Current Broncos 2015
Wyatt Johnson, Spokane Chiefs 2016
Logan McVeigh, Kamloops Blazers 2015
Donovan Neuls, Seattle Thunderbirds 2018
Collin Shirley, Kamloops Blazers 2017
Carson Stadnyk, Everett Silvertips 2016
Jordan Tkatch, Prince Albert Raiders 2016
Defencemen
Gordie Ballhorn, Kelowna Rockets 2018
Shane Collins, Prince George Cougars 2018
Jeff Faith, Kamloops Blazers 2019
Evan Fiala, Saskatoon Blades 2018
Colby Harmsworth, Calgary Hitmen 2016
Tanner Lishchynsky, Kootenay ICE 2016
Sam Ruopp, Prince George Cougars 2017
Goaltenders
Travis Child, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018
Declan Hobbs, Spokane Chiefs 2018
Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds 2015
The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.