21 CHL grads help Huskies capture Canada West championship

The Saskatchewan Huskies will play for the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.

Downing the UBC Thunderbirds by a 3-1 score in Game 2 of the best-of-three final, the Huskies claimed the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy for the 11th time in club history to earn the right to compete in the year-end tournament for national recognition.

In all, 21 Canadian Hockey League graduates helped the Huskies capture the crown, a list which includes 11 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goaltenders:

Forwards

Kohl Bauml, Everett Silvertips 2015

Levi Cable, Kootenay ICE 2015

Jared Dmytriw, Vancouver Giants 2019

Carter Folk, Victoria Royals 2017

Andrew Johnson, Swift Current Broncos 2015

Wyatt Johnson, Spokane Chiefs 2016

Logan McVeigh, Kamloops Blazers 2015

Donovan Neuls, Seattle Thunderbirds 2018

Collin Shirley, Kamloops Blazers 2017

Carson Stadnyk, Everett Silvertips 2016

Jordan Tkatch, Prince Albert Raiders 2016

Defencemen

Gordie Ballhorn, Kelowna Rockets 2018

Shane Collins, Prince George Cougars 2018

Jeff Faith, Kamloops Blazers 2019

Evan Fiala, Saskatoon Blades 2018

Colby Harmsworth, Calgary Hitmen 2016

Tanner Lishchynsky, Kootenay ICE 2016

Sam Ruopp, Prince George Cougars 2017

Goaltenders

Travis Child, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018

Declan Hobbs, Spokane Chiefs 2018

Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds 2015

The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.