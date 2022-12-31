2023 World Juniors daily: Dec. 31

It’s a critical day at the 2023 World Juniors as quarterfinal seedings will be confirmed.

Four games are on the docket that includes a scintillating contest between Canada and Sweden to conclude the day.

Day 6 schedule:

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Czechia vs. Germany — 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

USA vs. Finland — 4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Sweden — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

The day ahead:

Sweden are in the drivers seat to win Group A as a victory of any kind over Canada will guarantee them top spot. However, Czechia will be waiting in the wings as they can top the group with a win over Germany and a Swedish defeat.

To win Group A, Canada needs to beat Sweden in regulation and hope Czechia fails to beat Germany.

In Group B, Slovakia and Switzerland’s quarterfinal berths are secured but the Slovaks will be looking to win their pool at a World Juniors for the first time ever. To do so, they will need to beat Switzerland and hope the USA beats Finland in Group B’s other contest.

Finland can win the pool with a win over the USA, in regulation or via overtime or the shootout. Switzerland cannot win the group but coupled with certain results can finish as high as second.

Day 5 results:

Slovakia 3-0 Latvia

Germany 4-2 Austria

About yesterday:

In Slovakia’s victory over Latvia, Filip Mesar (KIT) scored into an empty-net and added an assist. The Montreal Canadiens prospect has two goals and three points in three games at the World Juniors.

Filip Mešár seals this one for 🇸🇰 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Q3gOSWLQto — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 30, 2022

In disappointing news, Slovakia is officially without Samuel Honzek (VAN) for the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against the USA Dec. 28.

Luca Hauf (EDM) was held pointless for Germany in their win over Austria while Ryan Del Monte (LDN), who suffered a lower-body injury against Canada, did not play Friday. Austria’s Vinzenz Rohrer (OTT) had an assist on his side’s first goal of the tournament and played a team-high 27:26 in defeat.

Who to watch:

It can’t be anyone but Connor Bedard as he chases Canadian World Juniors history tonight.

With one more goal, he’ll have scored 15 times at the tournament, which will break a tie with Regina Pats alumnus Jordan Eberle. Furthermore, Bedard’s 27 points at the World Juniors are four short of Eric Lindros’ team record.

Oh, and Bedard has 14 points (six goals) in just three games in Halifax.

1️⃣4️⃣ career #WorldJuniors goals for Connor Bedard❗️ That ties former @WHLPats star Jordan Eberle for the Canadian record! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ILbHU9NSzL — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 30, 2022

CHL leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club Connor Bedard 14 Canada Regina Logan Stankoven 7 Canada Kamloops Dylan Guenther 5 Canada Edmonton Peter Repcik 5 Slovakia Charlottetown Joshua Roy 5 Canada Sherbrooke Matyas Sapovaliv 5 Czechia Saginaw Stanislav Svozil 5 Czechia Regina Shane Wright 5 Canada Kingston Olen Zellweger 5 Canada Everett Peter Repcik 5 Slovakia Charlottetown

Where to watch:

All four games Saturday can be seen live on TSN 1/4.