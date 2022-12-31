MENU
December 31, 2022

2023 World Juniors daily: Dec. 31

2023 world juniors
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

It’s a critical day at the 2023 World Juniors as quarterfinal seedings will be confirmed.

Four games are on the docket that includes a scintillating contest between Canada and Sweden to conclude the day.

Day 6 schedule:

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
Czechia vs. Germany — 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT
USA vs. Finland — 4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT
Canada vs. Sweden — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

The day ahead: 

Sweden are in the drivers seat to win Group A as a victory of any kind over Canada will guarantee them top spot. However, Czechia will be waiting in the wings as they can top the group with a win over Germany and a Swedish defeat.

To win Group A, Canada needs to beat Sweden in regulation and hope Czechia fails to beat Germany.

In Group B, Slovakia and Switzerland’s quarterfinal berths are secured but the Slovaks will be looking to win their pool at a World Juniors for the first time ever. To do so, they will need to beat Switzerland and hope the USA beats Finland in Group B’s other contest.

Finland can win the pool with a win over the USA, in regulation or via overtime or the shootout. Switzerland cannot win the group but coupled with certain results can finish as high as second.

Day 5 results:

Slovakia 3-0 Latvia
Germany 4-2 Austria

About yesterday:

In Slovakia’s victory over Latvia, Filip Mesar (KIT) scored into an empty-net and added an assist. The Montreal Canadiens prospect has two goals and three points in three games at the World Juniors.

In disappointing news, Slovakia is officially without Samuel Honzek (VAN) for the remainder of the tournament due to an injury he sustained against the USA Dec. 28.

Luca Hauf (EDM) was held pointless for Germany in their win over Austria while Ryan Del Monte (LDN), who suffered a lower-body injury against Canada, did not play Friday. Austria’s Vinzenz Rohrer (OTT) had an assist on his side’s first goal of the tournament and played a team-high 27:26 in defeat.

Who to watch:

It can’t be anyone but Connor Bedard as he chases Canadian World Juniors history tonight.

With one more goal, he’ll have scored 15 times at the tournament, which will break a tie with Regina Pats alumnus Jordan Eberle. Furthermore, Bedard’s 27 points at the World Juniors are four short of Eric Lindros’ team record.

Oh, and Bedard has 14 points (six goals) in just three games in Halifax.

CHL leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club
Connor Bedard 14 Canada Regina
Logan Stankoven 7 Canada Kamloops
Dylan Guenther 5 Canada Edmonton
Peter Repcik 5 Slovakia Charlottetown
Joshua Roy 5 Canada Sherbrooke
Matyas Sapovaliv 5 Czechia Saginaw
Stanislav Svozil 5 Czechia Regina
Shane Wright 5 Canada Kingston
Olen Zellweger 5 Canada Everett
Where to watch:

All four games Saturday can be seen live on TSN 1/4.

