CHL Daily: Eagles’ Johnson completes the hat-trick in overtime

CHL Three Stars

Cape Breton Eagles overage left-wing Samuel Johnson takes home first-star honours after finishing with four points. That performance counted a hat-trick capped off with the third tally coming with just nine seconds remaining in the bonus frame.

Second-star recognition goes to Seattle Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson of the Peterborough Petes who collected his first hat-trick of the season as part of a four-point night in a 6-2 road win in Kitchener.

Falling to an early deficit, the Brandon Wheat Kings scored 11 unanswered to top Moose Jaw 11-2 on the road. Third star Zakhar Polshakov scored once and added three assists in the big win.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa 67’s rookie blue-liner Henry Mews impressed with his second two-goal performance of the season in a 5-1 takedown of Kingston.

A four-goal final frame lifted the Saginaw Spirit to a 7-4 road win in Flint. Leading scorer and Anaheim Ducks 2022 first rounder Pavel Mintyukov collected two more points in the victory.

Mississauga Steelheads second-year skater Zander Veccia netted his sixth of the season to play the overtime hero in a 4-3 road win in Hamilton.

Rookie left-wing Malcolm Spence registered his sixth goal of the season to lift the Erie Otters to a 4-3 overtime win in Niagara.

Seven different skaters found the back of the net as the London Knights came away with a 7-5 victory in Sarnia. Second-year centre Denver Barkey closed out the night with three points.

The Sudbury Wolves tallied twice in the frame to come away with a 3-2 win versus rival North Bay. Veteran right-wing Landon McCallum netted the eventual game winner on the man advantage.

Rookie netminder Joey Costanzo impressed as he turned aside 33 shots to guide the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-2 road win in Guelph.

2023 NHL Draft hopeful Beau Akey notched the overtime winner as the Barrie Colts prevailed with a 5-4 road win in Owen Sound.

Declan McDonnell puts it on a tee for Beau Akey and the 2023 #NHLDraft prospect wins it in overtime for the @OHLBarrieColts 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6MToB2s6R9 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 31, 2022

QMJHL

Montreal Canadiens draftee Riley Kidney finished with a goal and three assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan doubled up Saint John 6-3.

Sophomore right-wing Thomas Auger finished with a trio of assists as the Moncton Wildcats came away with a 6-2 road win in Charlottetown.

Veteran right-wing Xavier Sarrasin secured the victory in overtime as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada downed Gatineau 3-2 on the road.

Only 37 seconds into the extra frame, Stéphane Jr Huard cashed in on the man advantage as the Shawinigan Cataractes picked up a 6-5 road win in Sherbrooke.

Rookie netminder Kyle Hagen turned aside all 27 shots to notch his second shutout of the season as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies prevailed 5-0 in Val-d’Or.

WHL

New York Rangers prospect Jayden Grubbe led the way with a goal and two assists as the Red Deer Rebels picked up a 6-2 road win in Edmonton.

Blue-liner Luca Cagnoni shined with three assists as the Portland Winterhawks came away with a 5-1 road win versus rival Everett.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers doubled up rival Prince George 4-2. Third-year right-wing Dylan Sydor closed out the night with two tallies.

The Seattle Thunderbirds pushed their undefeated in regulation streak to 12 games following a 4-1 road win in Kelowna. Calgary Flames up-and-comer Lucas Ciona lit the lamp twice.

Tanner Brown was the overtime hero as the Regina Pats came away with a 4-3 decision versus Prince Albert. Brown also added two assists on the night.

Berkly Catton netted the eventual game winner as the Spokane Chiefs downed rival Tri-City 2-1.

Third-year centre Mathew Ward secured three assists including a helper on the game winner as the Swift Current Broncos defeated Lethbridge 4-3.

The Vancouver Giants prevailed 4-3 in the shootout versus rival Victoria. Vegas Golden Knights draftee Jesper Vikman stopped 28 shots to record his 12th victory of the season.

Netminder Daniel Hauser turned aside all 23 shots to record his second shutout of the season and guide the Winnipeg ICE to a 2-0 victory over Saskatoon.

🎥HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT🎥 The finest of dishes presented by Zakhar Polshakov.@bdnwheatkings | #WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/YP67fBeOUH — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 31, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.