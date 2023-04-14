2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: WHL Round 2 preview

The first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien saw the higher seeded club advance in all eight series.

Winnipeg, Seattle, Kamloops and Moose Jaw needed just four games to move on while the Battle of Saskatchewan reached a decisive Game 7 that saw Saskatoon eliminate the Connor Bedard led Regina Pats after a back-and-forth series.

Eastern Conference

(1). Winnipeg vs. (4) Moose Jaw

The CHL leader in wins (57) and points (115) during the regular season, the ICE dispatched of Medicine Hat in four games. Winnipeg scored 20 times in the series led by Matthew Savoie’s (BUF) six goals and nine points. Daniel Hauser conceded nine goals between the pipes as he finished the series with a .925 save percentage. The ICE continue to seek their first WHL title since 2011 when the team was based in Kootenay.

Moose Jaw also swept their way into the second round as they eliminated Lethbridge in four games. Jagger Firkus’ (SEA) double overtime winner in Game 1 got the Warriors started before they rattled off three straight comfortable wins where they outscored the Hurricanes 16-5. Firkus had 10 points in the series and two game-winners while Connor Ungar posted a .953 save percentage. The Warriors, who are chasing a first WHL title, were eliminated by Winnipeg in five games in the second round last year.

Season series: Tied 3-3-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — MJ @ WPG — 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — MJ @ WPG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — WPG @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — WPG @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 5* — April 22 — MJ @ WPG — 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT

Game 6* — April 24 — WPG @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 26 — MJ @ WPG — 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Red Deer vs. (3) Saskatoon

The Rebels took care of business against Calgary in five games as they advanced to the second round for the second straight year. After the teams split the opening two games, the Rebels collected three straight wins where Ben King (ANA) put the exclamation mark on the series with the overtime winner in Game 5. Jayden Grubbe had 10 points (nine assists) in the series while 50-goal man Kai Uchacz had a team-high four goals. Kyle Kelsey registered a .938 save percentage in goal that included a 25-save shutout in Game 1.

The Blades came out victors after a thrilling seven-game series against the Pats. After they dropped the first two games on home ice, the club collected back-to-back 4-3 overtime road wins courtesy of goals from Egor Sidorov and Jake Chiasson (EDM). Saskatoon took a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 but despite defeat in Game 6, advanced to the second round thanks to a 4-1 win in Game 7. Sidorov and Trevor Wong led the way with 10 points each while Chiasson had two game-winners. Saskatoon is still searching for its first WHL championship.

Season series: Saskatoon won series 3-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — RD @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 2 — April 16 — RD @ SAS — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — SAS @ RD — 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — SAS @ RD — 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Game 5* — April 21 — RD @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — SAS @ RD — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — RD @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (4) Prince George

Looking to go one step further than last year where they lost in the WHL Finals, the T-Birds’ playoff campaign got off to a perfect 4-0 start as they eliminated Kelowna. Thomas Milic was sensational in goal as he recorded a .958 save percentage that included a 19-save shutout in Game 4 while Dylan Guenther’s five goals and seven points led the offensive charge. Seattle is looking for its second WHL championship after they were victorious in 2017.

Prince George finds themselves in the second round of the WHL Playoffs for the first time in 16 years after a 4-2 series win over Tri-City. Two of the Cougars’ wins came in overtime but memorably Chase Wheatcroft’s (DAL) winner in Game 6 sent Prince George to the second round for the first time since 2007. Zac Funk had four goals in the series while Funk, Caden Brown and Cole Dubinsky each had seven points.

Season series: Seattle wins series 3-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — PG @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — PG @ SEA — 9:05pm ET / 6:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — SEA @ PG — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — SEA @ PG — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 5* — April 21 — PG @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — SEA @ PG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — PG @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Kamloops vs. (3) Portland

The Blazers, hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, breezed through the first round after a four-game sweep of Vancouver. Kamloops outscored the Giants 19-1 over the first three games before Olen Zellweger (ANA) had the overtime winner in Game 4 as the Blazers made it back-to-back second round appearances. Caeden Bankier (MIN) and Logan Stankoven (DAL) both had nine points in the series while Dylan Ernst stopped 88 of 93 shots and recorded shutouts in Game’s 1 and 3.

While the Winterhawks somewhat limped into the playoffs after a slow conclusion to the regular season, they quickly found their groove in their series with Everett as they dispatched their U.S. rival in five games. The club built a 3-0 series lead and after a loss in Game 4, Robbie Fromm-Delorme had the overtime winner in Game 5 to send the Winterhawks to Round 2 for the second straight season. Marcus Nguyen and Stefan James each had four goals while Jan Spunar won all four games in goal and recorded a 23-save shutout in Game 2.

Season series: Portland won series 3-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — POR @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — POR @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 3 — April 19 — KAM @ POR — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 4 — April 20 — KAM @ POR — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 5* — April 22 — POR @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 6* — April 24 — KAM @ POR — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 26 — POR @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

*if necessary

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.