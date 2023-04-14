2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: QMJHL Round 2 preview

The top four teams in the QMJHL found their way into the second round with relative ease.

While Gatineau needed a fifth game to get past Saint John, Halifax, Quebec and Sherbrooke all swept their first round opponents.

In the bottom half of the bracket, each conference saw a lower-seed win in five games as Drummondville and Rimouski both advanced while there will be a new QMJHL champion in 2023 after Shawinigan fell to Rouyn-Noranda.

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (5) Rimouski

After they led the QMJHL in wins (53) and points (109), the Remparts made quick work of Charlottetown with a four-game sweep. While Quebec found the back of the net 19 times, led by Justin Robidas’ (CAR) eight points, they conceded just four goals as William Rousseau posted a .955 save percentage that included a shutout in Game 1. Quebec, who seek their first Q title as this iteration of the Remparts, will look to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year.

Rimouski advanced to the second round for the fourth consecutive season after they eliminated Chicoutimi in five games. Luke Coughlin had the overtime winner in Game 1 as the Oceanic built a 3-0 series lead and despite a Game 4 defeat, they won the series in Game 5 after a 4-2 win. Coughlin and Alexandre Blais each had five points while Luka Verreault scored three times. Patrik Hamrla posted a 2.51 GAA across five starts.

Season series: Quebec won series 8-0-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — RIM @ QUE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — RIM @ QUE — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — QUE @ RIM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — QUE @ RIM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 21 — RIM @ CHA — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — CHA @ RIM — 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — RIM @ QUE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Halifax vs. (3) Moncton

After a 50-win regular season, the Mooseheads quickly disposed of Cape Breton in four games as they made the second round for the first time since 2019. Outside of a comfortable 8-2 win in Game 3, the Eagles kept things tight with Halifax needing an overtime win in Game 2 while Game 4 was decided by Alexandre Doucet’s (DET) shorthanded marker. Doucet and Josh Lawrence each had 10 points in the series while Jordan Dumais (CBJ) contributed eight points. Mathis Rousseau posted a .935 save percentage between the pipes.

Moncton needed seven games to eliminate Baie-Comeau as Maxim Barbashev (NYR) potted the overtime winner in Game 7. Of the seven games, five needed overtime to determine a winner, a new QMJHL record for one series. Etienne Morin tallied 13 points in the series while his 11 assists led all Q skaters in the first round. Vincent LaBelle and Yoan Loshing each added 10 points as Jacob Steinman played every minute of the series between the pipes. The Wildcats advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019.

Season series: Halifax won series 6-2-1

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — MON @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — MON @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 19 — HAL @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 4 — April 20 — HAL @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 5* — April 23 — MON @ HAL — 1pm ET / 10am PT

Game 6* — April 24 — HAL @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 7* — April 26 — MON @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (6) Drummondville

Sherbrooke took out Blainville-Boisbriand in four games as they made it a fifth straight season with a second round appearance in the QMJHL playoffs. The Phoenix scored 22 goals in the series with Joshua Roy’s (MTL) five goals and 10 points leading the way. In goal, Olivier Adam won all four games and put an exclamation mark on the series with a shutout in Game 4. The Phoenix continue to seek its first QMJHL title.

Drummondville provided perhaps the biggest shock of Round 1 in the QMJHL as they needed just five games to eliminate the third seeded Tigres. After defeat in Game 1 in double overtime, the Voltigeurs rattled off four straight wins to reach the second round for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Five different skaters tallied four points in the series with Luke Woodworth’s three goals a team high. Riley Mercer posted a .941 save percentage and 1.85 GAA in goal.

Season series: Sherbrooke won series 4-1-1

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — DRU @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — DRU @ SHE — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — SHE @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — SHE @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 21 — DRU @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — SHE @ DRU — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — DRU @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Gatineau vs. (4) Rouyn-Noranda

The Olympiques saw their 25-0-1 streak snapped in Game 4 but it was a minor blemish on what was a comfortable series win over the Sea Dogs. Gatineau scored 28 goals across five games that included a resounding 9-0 win in Game 2. Zach Dean’s (STL) 13 points were tied for the QMJHL scoring lead while Alexis Gendron (PHI) had eight goals including two hat-tricks. Francesco Lapenna registered a .962 save percentage alongside a 1.01 GAA as both placed tops among QMJHL goalies. It’s the third straight season the Olympiques have made the second round as they seek their first title since 2008.

The Huskies took down the defending QMJHL champion Cataractes in five games. Emeric Gaudet had the winner in double overtime in Game 1 and after Shawinigan levelled the series in Game 2, the Huskies won three straight on the road to reach Round 2. Daniil Bourash had five goals and nine points in the series while Thomas Couture won all four games in goal. Champions in 2016 and 2019, Rouyn-Noranda return to the second round for the third time in four years.

Season series: Gatineau won series 6-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — ROU @ GAT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 15 — ROU @ GAT — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 18 — GAT @ ROU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 19 — GAT @ ROU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 21 — ROU @ GAT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — GAT @ ROU — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — ROU @ GAT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

