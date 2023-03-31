2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: WHL preview

There will be a new Ed Chynoweth Cup champion in 2023.

The WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, headlined by the star-studded squads of Winnipeg, Seattle and Kamloops, get underway tonight with all 16 teams in action.

After 2022 winners Edmonton missed the playoffs, the WHL will remain without a back-to-back champion since 1994-95 when the Blazers made it a two-peat.

The ICE, who led the CHL in wins (57) and points (115) in 2022-23, enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s no. 1 seed while the Thunderbirds hold the top seed in the West.

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (8) Medicine Hat

When it comes to wins and points, there was no better team than the ICE in 2022-23.

The club won 57 games and recorded 115 points to lead the CHL in both categories. Furthermore, the ICE were ranked all 25 weeks of the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings and sat in first place on 13 occasions.

Zach Benson, one of the top players available for the 2023 NHL Draft, led the team offensively with 98 points but missed out on becoming the first player in team history to record 100 points after he suffered a shoulder injury March 10 that has his postseason involvement in question. Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Connor McClennon also recorded more than 90 points with the latter’s 46 goals a team best. Ben Zloty’s 81 points led all WHL defencemen.

Ahead of the WHL trade deadline, the ICE picked up a pair of Ottawa Senators prospects in Carson Latimer and Zack Ostapchuk to help the push to a first WHL title. Between the pipes, Daniel Hauser’s 37 wins led the CHL and established an ICE single season record.

After winning just 11 games a season ago, it was a dramatic turnaround for the Tigers who won 30 games in 2022-23 to finish above .500.

WHL champions in 2004 and 2007, Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers in scoring this year with 60 points while Brendan Lee scored 32 times. A lot of eyes will be on now 15-year-old Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft, who sparkled during his 16 regular season games with four goals and 18 points.

Season series: Winnipeg won series 3-1-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — MH @ WPG — 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — MH @ WPG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — WPG @ MH — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — WPG @ MH — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 5* — April 8 — MH @ WPG — 3:05pm ET / 12:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — WPG @ MH — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — MH @ WPG — 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Red Deer vs. (7) Calgary

After a scorching start to the season, where they won their first 15 games, the Rebels claimed the second seed in the East after a 43-win season, the seventh best in franchise history.

Red Deer, who are still chasing a maiden WHL championship, saw Kai Uchacz become just the fifth player in team history to score 50 goals in a season. Ben King (ANA) was limited to just 30 games while a blue line that consists of Christoffer Sedoff (VGK), Hunter Mayo and Mats Lindgren (BUF) alongside goaltenders Kyle Kelsey and Rhett Stoesser gave up just 189 goals, the fourth fewest in the WHL.

The Hitmen return to the postseason after a year away from the WHL Playoffs after a 31-win campaign.

Captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz led the team with 75 points while Oliver Tulk and Grayden Siepmann will have plenty of attractors with the 2023 NHL Draft on the horizon.

Season series: Red Deer won series 6-1-1.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — CGY @ RD — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — CGY @ RD — 9pm ET / 6pm PT PT

Game 3 — April 3 — RD @ CGY — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — RD @ CGY — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — CGY @ RD — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — RD @ CGY — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — CGY @ RD — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina

The 2022-23 campaign will go down as one of the best in the long history of Blades hockey as their 48 wins and 101 points both ranked fifth respectively in team history.

Trevor Wong has enjoyed a career year to lead the Blades in scoring, and with offensive support from 40-goal man Egor Sidorov and NHL prospects Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Conner Roulette (DAL), Saskatoon has had no issues finding the back of the net. On the backend, overage captain and star defenceman Aiden De La Gorgendiere played at a point-per-game pace to sit seventh in WHL scoring among blueliners.

In Regina, everything goes through the phenom Connor Bedard as the Pats return to the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. The 17-year-old has enjoyed unparalleled success this season as he led the CHL in goals (71) and points (143), the latter being the most in a WHL season since 1995-96.

Unquestionably the presumed no.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard is supported by a cast that includes NHL prospects Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) and Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) as well as 2024 NHL Draft prospect Tanner Howe.

Season series: Saskatoon won series 4-2-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — REG @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 2 — April 2 — REG @ SAS — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — SAS @ REG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — SAS @ REG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — REG @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — SAS @ REG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 10 — REG @ SAS — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Moose Jaw vs. (5) Lethbridge

Moose Jaw experienced one of the stronger seasons in franchise history in 2022-23 as their 41 wins ranked tied fifth all-time.

A strong offensive squad, that is led by 40-goal man Jagger Firkus (SEA), 2023 NHL Draft prospect and reigning CHL rookie of the year Brayden Yager, Ryder Korczak (NYR) and Atley Calvert, the Warriors’ 252 goals ranked eighth in the WHL. Furthermore, captain Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had a standout campaign from the blue line as he has played at a better than point-per-game pace to rank ninth in WHL d-men scoring.

Moose Jaw is still seeking its first Ed Chynoweth Cup with their best effort being a runners-up finish in 2005-06.

As for the Hurricanes, they secured a playoff berth for the sixth straight campaign.

While they don’t possess a high-profile offence, Cole Shepard and Jett Jones have led the way up front while between the pipes, NHL Draft prospect Harrison Meneghin won 19 games on a Hurricanes squad that conceded the fourth fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

Like the Warriors, Lethbridge is also without an Ed Chynoweth Cup with a finals defeat in 2007-08 being their deepest playoff run.

Season series: Moose Jaw won series 3-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — LET @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — LET @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — MJ @ LET — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — MJ @ LET — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — LET @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — MJ @ LET — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7 — April 11 — LET @ MJ — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (8) Kelowna

It’s been a record-breaking season for the T-Birds as their 54 wins and 111 points are both new franchise highs.

Winners of the 2017 Ed Chynoweth Cup, and runners-up in 2022, Seattle has been a dominant force all-season long. They held top spot in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings on four separate occasions and were ranked all 25 weeks of the season. No team in the CHL has more NHL drafted prospects on its roster than the 10 the T-Birds possess.

Jared Davidson (MTL) and Lucas Ciona (CGY) have led the charge offensively all-year while the additions of Dylan Guenther (ARI) and Brad Lambert (WPG) at the WHL trade deadline added another dynamic layer of offence on a team that scored 300 goals for the ninth time in team history.

Backstopped by Thomas Milic and Scott Ratzlaff, the T-Birds 155 goals against were the fewest in the CHL.

In Kelowna, everything goes through the offensive duo of Andrew Cristall and captain Gabriel Szturc, both of whom are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft. Four-time Ed Chynoweth Cup winners, most recently in 2015, the Rockets find themselves back in the WHL playoffs for the second straight year.

Season series: Seattle won series 4-0-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — KEL @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7_05pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — KEL @ SEA — 9:05pm ET / 6:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — SEA @ KAM — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — SEA @ KAM — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — KEL @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — SEA @ KEL — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — KEL @ SEA — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver

No matter what happens in the WHL playoffs, the Kamloops Blazers know they will be at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia as hosts. But that won’t stop them from wanting to add to their record six Ed Chynoweth Cups.

Already led by reigning CHL Player of the Year Logan Stankoven (DAL), alongside Caeden Bankier (MIN) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) among others, the Blazers added to their roster with the acquisition of star defencemen Olen Zellweger (ANA) at the WHL trade deadline to help lead the charge to a first WHL title since 1995. Boasting a roster of nine NHL Drafted prospects, the Blazers found the back of the net with ease in 2022-23 as their 313 goals ranked second in the WHL while their 48 wins were the ninth most in franchise history.

As for Vancouver, WHL champions in 2006, NHL teams will be closely watching Samuel Honzek, the ninth ranked North American skater for the 2023 NHL Draft. Captain Ty Thorpe led the Giants in scoring this season while Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski will also look to improve their draft stock during the postseason.

Season series: Kamloops won series 6-1-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — VAN @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pmPT

Game 2 — April 1 — VAN @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — KAM @ VAN — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 4 — April 6 — KAM @ VAN — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 5* — April 8 — VAN @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 6* — April 10 — KAM @ VAN — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Game 7* — April 12 — VAN @ KAM — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett

Ignoring the shortened 2021-22 campaign, Portland recorded a sixth straight 40-win season in 2022-23 as their postseason streak hit 12 years.

Four skaters each recorded more than 60 points that included 2023 NHL Draft prospect Luca Cagnoni. The Winterhawks received a short injection of exceptional talent in Chaz Lucius (WPG), who notched 15 points in only six games, before his season ended due to a shoulder injury. Despite a slump towards the end of the season, where they won just five of their last 20 games, the Winterhawks finished with the seventh most wins in the WHL.

The Silvertips maintained their perfect franchise record of being involved in every WHL Playoffs since the team’s inception, a streak that dates back to the 2003-04 season.

Everett finished the season over .500 for the 16th time in team history. Two-time WHL Championship finalists, Everett are led by captain and overage forward Jackson Berezowski who this season became the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 40-goal seasons.

Season series: Portland won series 6-1-1.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — EVE @ POR — 10pm ET / 7pmPT

Game 2 — April 1 — EVE @ POR — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 3 — April 3 — POR @ EVE — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 7 — POR @ EVE — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 8 — EVE @ POR — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 6* — April 10 — POR @ EVE — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — EVE @ POR — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City

It’s a never-seen-before postseason series as the Cougars and Americans square off.

For the second straight season, the Prince George Cougars find themselves in the WHL Playoffs but this year they come with lofty expectations to get out of the first round for just the second time in franchise history.

Led by the dangerous offensive trio of overage forward Chase Wheatcroft (DAL) and NHL Draft prospects Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer, who have combined for more than 285 points this year, the Cougars certainly have the offensive exploits to create trouble for Tri-City. With 37 victories this season, it marks the fourth winningest season in Cougars history.

For Tri-City, they return to the WHL playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

NHL clubs will keep a keen eye on star d-man Lukas Dragicevic, who finished fourth in scoring among WHL blue liners, as he is the 12th ranked North American skater ahead of the NHL Draft and the top ranked CHL defenceman. Parker Bell (CGY) led all forwards with 64 points while overage forward Ethan Ernst had a team-high 32 goals.

Season series: Tri-City won series 3-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — TC @ PG — 10pm ET / 7pmPT

Game 2 — April 1 — TC @ PG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 3 — April 4— PG @ TC — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — PG @ TC — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — PG @ TC — 10:05pm ET / 7:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — TC @ PG — 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — TC @ PG — 10pm ET / 7pm PT

*if necessary