Road to Memorial Cup daily: March 31

CHL Three Stars

After a sensational regular season, Brandt Clarke (LA) picked up right where he left off in the postseason as he collected the evening’s first star after a six-point (2G, 4A) outing in Barrie’s 10-2 Game 1 win over Hamilton. In what was his first career OHL playoff game, Clarke’s second goal of the evening came via ‘the Michigan’ as the Colts ran away comfortable winners.

A four-point night (2G, 2A) from Luca Pinelli earned him the second star and helped lead Ottawa to a 7-0 win over Oshawa in Game 1 of their series. Pinelli had 29 goals and 63 points in his sophomore OHL season.

Beau Jelsma claimed the third star after he had four points (2G, 2A) in Barrie’s win over the Bulldogs. During the regular season, Jelsma had 31 goals.

Nightly notes

OHL

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 1-0

Game 1: 67’s 7-0 Generals



In addition to Pinelli, Frankie Marrelli and Jack Matier (NSH) both scored twice and added an assist

Collin MacKenzie stopped all 16 shots to record the shutout

Will Gerrior, Caden Kelly and Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) all had two assists

Game 2 is April 2 at 7pm ET

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 1-0

Game 1: Colts 10-2 Bulldogs



Clarke and Jelsma combined for four goals and 10 points in the win

Declan McDonnell and Tai York each had three points (2G, 1A) for the Colts

Braden Hache (FLA) had four assists while Roenick Jodoin had three helpers

Game 2 is April 1 at 7:30pm ET

Another chapter in #GoKingsGo prospect Brandt Clarke's tremendous season was written on the first night of the #OHLPlayoffs! 🥍 pic.twitter.com/TL1xCYgnOq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 31, 2023

(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury — Petes lead series 1-0

Game 1: Petes 4-2 Wolves

Avery Hayes scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner at 5:32, as the Petes took Game 1

Jonathan Melee also had a pair of goals; the first came shorthanded with four seconds left in the first period while his second goal was credited to him after Sudbury scored on themselves after the goalie had been pulled on a delayed penalty

David Goyette (SEA) had a goal and an assist for the Wolves

Game 2 is March 31 at 7:05pm ET

Jonathan out here scoring goals without the puck pic.twitter.com/nQKk6TgWzO — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) March 31, 2023

(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener — Rangers lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rangers 5-3 Spitfires

Reid Valade opened and closed the scoring as the eighth seeded Rangers snagged Game 1 on the road

After a 90-point regular season, Francesco Pinelli (LA) had three points (1G, 2A) for the visitors

Kitchener’s NHL Draft prospect Hunter Brzustewicz had two goals in his OHL playoffs debut

Brett Harrison (BOS) and Shane Wright (SEA) each had a goal and an assist for the Spits while OHL scoring leader Matthew Maggio (NYI) was held to one assist

Game 2 is April 1 at 7:05pm ET

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit lead series 1-0

Game 1: Spirit 7-1 Firebirds

After they were named hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Spirit got off to a perfect start with a convincing Game 1 over their U.S. rivals

Zayne Parekh and Joey Willis each had two goals for Saginaw while Dean Loukas had three assists

In his first OHL Playoffs game, exceptional status star Michael Misa scored his first postseason goal

Tristan Lennox (NYI) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the Saginaw goal

Game 2 is March 31 at 7:05pm ET

