Road to Memorial Cup daily: March 31
CHL Three Stars
After a sensational regular season, Brandt Clarke (LA) picked up right where he left off in the postseason as he collected the evening’s first star after a six-point (2G, 4A) outing in Barrie’s 10-2 Game 1 win over Hamilton. In what was his first career OHL playoff game, Clarke’s second goal of the evening came via ‘the Michigan’ as the Colts ran away comfortable winners.
A four-point night (2G, 2A) from Luca Pinelli earned him the second star and helped lead Ottawa to a 7-0 win over Oshawa in Game 1 of their series. Pinelli had 29 goals and 63 points in his sophomore OHL season.
Beau Jelsma claimed the third star after he had four points (2G, 2A) in Barrie’s win over the Bulldogs. During the regular season, Jelsma had 31 goals.
Nightly notes
OHL
(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 1-0
Game 1: 67’s 7-0 Generals
- In addition to Pinelli, Frankie Marrelli and Jack Matier (NSH) both scored twice and added an assist
- Collin MacKenzie stopped all 16 shots to record the shutout
- Will Gerrior, Caden Kelly and Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) all had two assists
- Game 2 is April 2 at 7pm ET
(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 1-0
Game 1: Colts 10-2 Bulldogs
- Clarke and Jelsma combined for four goals and 10 points in the win
- Declan McDonnell and Tai York each had three points (2G, 1A) for the Colts
- Braden Hache (FLA) had four assists while Roenick Jodoin had three helpers
- Game 2 is April 1 at 7:30pm ET
Another chapter in #GoKingsGo prospect Brandt Clarke's tremendous season was written on the first night of the #OHLPlayoffs! 🥍 pic.twitter.com/TL1xCYgnOq
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 31, 2023
(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury — Petes lead series 1-0
Game 1: Petes 4-2 Wolves
- Avery Hayes scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner at 5:32, as the Petes took Game 1
- Jonathan Melee also had a pair of goals; the first came shorthanded with four seconds left in the first period while his second goal was credited to him after Sudbury scored on themselves after the goalie had been pulled on a delayed penalty
- David Goyette (SEA) had a goal and an assist for the Wolves
- Game 2 is March 31 at 7:05pm ET
Jonathan out here scoring goals without the puck pic.twitter.com/nQKk6TgWzO
— Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) March 31, 2023
(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener — Rangers lead series 1-0
Game 1: Rangers 5-3 Spitfires
- Reid Valade opened and closed the scoring as the eighth seeded Rangers snagged Game 1 on the road
- After a 90-point regular season, Francesco Pinelli (LA) had three points (1G, 2A) for the visitors
- Kitchener’s NHL Draft prospect Hunter Brzustewicz had two goals in his OHL playoffs debut
- Brett Harrison (BOS) and Shane Wright (SEA) each had a goal and an assist for the Spits while OHL scoring leader Matthew Maggio (NYI) was held to one assist
- Game 2 is April 1 at 7:05pm ET
(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit lead series 1-0
Game 1: Spirit 7-1 Firebirds
- After they were named hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Spirit got off to a perfect start with a convincing Game 1 over their U.S. rivals
- Zayne Parekh and Joey Willis each had two goals for Saginaw while Dean Loukas had three assists
- In his first OHL Playoffs game, exceptional status star Michael Misa scored his first postseason goal
- Tristan Lennox (NYI) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the Saginaw goal
- Game 2 is March 31 at 7:05pm ET
