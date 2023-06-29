2023 NHL Draft – Day 2 / Rounds 2-7 – Live Blog

Last night, 11 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Those 11 selections accounted for more than a third of the NHL’s first-round picks on Wednesday night, which was once again the most of any development league in the world.

Over the last 54 years, the CHL has had 10 or more of its players selected in the first round of every NHL Draft dating back to 1969 – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

Among the 11 chosen last night, there were six from the Western Hockey League (WHL) and five from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 2023 NHL Draft marks the 15th time in the past 18 years the WHL has had five or more of its players selected in the first round, while the OHL’s five selections were the most it has seen in Round 1 since 2020.

Today, the 2023 NHL Draft continues with rounds two through seven, starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, and there remain plenty of strong CHL prospects available on the board for the NHL’s 32 clubs to choose from, including the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) leading goalscorer among defencemen, Étienne Morin, and their top prospect of 2023, Ethan Gauthier.

Follow along as we continue to track every CHL player selected in the 2023 NHL Draft, including rounds two through seven live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville today!

ROUND 2 (14)

Nico Myatovic (Seattle Thunderbirds, LW / WHL) – 33rd Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Marking the 7th WHL player to be chosen through two rounds so far, Nico Myatovic is off to Anaheim Ducks having been drafted 33rd overall.

The 18-year-old from Prince George, B.C., posted a solid 60 points in 68 games with the Thunderbirds last season. He played an important role in Seattle’s championship run in the WHL and its runner-up finish at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Specifically, Myatovic tabulated four goals and three assists in the 2023 WHL Playoffs, which included being credited with the game-winning goal against the Winnipeg ICE in the WHL Championship Series, helping Seattle to its second-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Ethan Gauthier (Drummond Voltigeurs, RW / QMJHL) – 37th Overall – Tampa Bay Lightning

The first QMJHL player to be chosen in the 2023 NHL Draft is Ethan Gauthier, who was drafted 37th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Developed by the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the 18-year-old forward finished third on his team in scoring with a career-high 69 points, having collected 30 goals and 39 assists in 66 appearances with the Phoenix this past season.

Last summer, Gauthier was one of Team Canada’s many stars at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta. The 18-year-old led all skaters with six goals in five games as Canada claimed gold over Sweden.

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets, LW / WHL) – 40th Overall – Washington Capitals

Representing the 2nd WHL player to come off the board early in the second round, Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets was taken 40th overall by the Washington Capitals.

Named the 2022-23 MVP of the Kelowna Rockets, Cristall scored 39 goals and 56 assists in 54 games this season. Cristall’s 95 points were tied for the sixth-most among skaters in the WHL and he was also ranked third in the WHL (min. 20 games played) with an average of 1.76 points per game this past season.

Over this past year, Cristall also won gold with Team Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, before later earning a bronze medal for his country at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Cristall also had a rookie season to remember with Kelowna. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 18-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., set a franchise record for goals by a 16-year-old with 28 goals during his rookie season. He also tied a franchise record for points by a 16-year-old with 69 points.

Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds, D / OHL) – 42nd Overall – Detroit Red Wings

By being drafted with the No. 42 pick by the Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Gibson of the Soo Greyhounds becomes the second OHL defenceman to be drafted through the first two rounds.

During the 2022-23 season, Gibson finished sixth among OHL rookie defencemen with 21 points. Specifically, the 18-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., potted seven goals and 14 assists in 45 games with the Greyhounds in 2022-23.

This past April, Gibson notched three assists in seven games at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he helped Canada to a bronze medal.

Kalan Lind (Red Deer Rebels, LW / WHL) – 46th Overall – Nashville Predators

As the second defenceman from the WHL to be drafted through two rounds so far, Kalan Lind comes off the board at No. 46 thanks to the host Nashville Predators.

Despite playing just 43 games this past season, Lind recorded a career-high 44 points (16G, 28A) in 2022-23. A first-rounder for the Rebels in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, Lind had 20 goals and 18 assists during his rookie campaign in the WHL in 2021-22.

The 18-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., contributed to Canada’s gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer.

Kalan Lind is also the brother of Kole, who was a second-round pick by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft (33rd overall) and is currently a member of the Kraken organization.

Étienne Morin (Moncton Wildcats, D / QMJHL) – 48th Overall – Calgary Flames

Wearing No. 5 because of his childhood idol Niklas Lidstrom, Moncton Wildcats defenceman Étienne Morin is headed to the Calgary Flames after being drafted 48th overall.

Over the 2022-23 season, Morin put together an impressive set of numbers. First, the 18-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., scored a QMJHL-leading 21 goals and he more than doubled his point total from last year (33) by registering 72 points this season.

Morin then carried that momentum into the playoffs, where he finished tied atop the scoring lead for defenceman (17 points – 2G, 15A) despite having played just 12 games this postseason.

Following his success in the QMJHL this past season, Morin helped Canada win a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in Switzerland this past April.

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers, LW / OHL) – 50th Overall – Seattle Kraken

Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf stands as the 7th OHL player taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, following his selection by the Seattle Kraken at No. 50.

Rehkopf finished the last season with 30 goals and 59 points, finishing third and second on the Rangers for those categories respectively. He’d later added a pair of goals and four assists in nine playoff games this past March and April.

Earlier this year, at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that took place back on January 25 in Langley, Rehkopf scored a goal and set up another to help Team White record a 4-2 win over Team Red. The 18-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., was named Team White’s recipient of the Jim Gregory Player of the Game Award following his two-point effort.

Carson Bjarnson (Brandon Wheat Kings, G / WHL) – 51st Overall – Philadephia Flyers

Ranked as the top North American goalie in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, Carson Bjarnson is the 3rd netminder to have heard his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft and the first from the CHL. Bjarnson was ultimately selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 51 overall pick.

The 17-year-old from Carberry, Man., finished with a 21-19-5-0 record this past season, having posted a 3.08 GAA and .900 SV% in 47 appearances. Bjarnson had two 40-plus save performances over the last year, and his play during this breakout season led him to be recognized by the Wheat Kings as the team’s co-MVP for the 2022-23 campaign.

Additionally, over the last year, Carson Bjarnson has represented his country on two occasions. First, last summer, the Wheat Kings netminder helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, before donning the maple leaf again in April at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he helped Canada to a bronze medal.

Beau Akey (Barrie Colts, D / OHL) – 56th Overall – Edmonton Oilers

With the No. 56 pick, the Edmonton Oilers have selected Beau Akey from the Barrie Colts.

This past season, the 18-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., tallied a career-best 11 goals and 36 games in 66 regular season games with the Colts. Seven of his 11 goals this season came on the power play, good for sixth among OHL defencemen last season.

Akey added two goals and three assists during Barrie’s 13 playoff games this postseason.

Prior to the 2022-23 campaign, Akey had five goals and 11 assists in 61 games with the Colts during his rookie season, which earned him a spot on the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team.

Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City Americans, D / WHL) – 57th Overall – Seattle Kraken

Taken with the 57th pick of the draft, Tri-City American defenceman Lukas Dragicevic is off to the Seattle Kraken.

Having finished this past season ranked fourth among WHL defencemen for points (75) and assists (60), Dragicevic had a breakout season in 2022-23. His 75 points led all 2005-born defensemen in the CHL.

Late last year, from October 14 to December 30, Dragicevic authored a 27-game point streak, which was the longest in Tri-City franchise history. During that stretch, Dragicevic racked up 37 points (7G, 30A) over those 27 games.

Following his 2022-23 campaign with the Americans, the 18-year-old from Richmond, B.C., contributed to Canada’s bronze-medal performance at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in April.

Carey Terrance (Erie Otters, C / OHL) – 59th Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Ranked No. 38 among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, Carey Terrance is off to the Anaheim Ducks after being selected 59th overall.

Hailing from Akwesasne, N.Y., Terrance led all Erie Otters skaters in goals (30), points (47), and power-play goals (13) last season. His team-leading 30 goals were actually 12 more than his next closest teammate.

In April of this year, following his season with the Otters, Terrance competed for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship. At that tournament, the 18-year-old appeared in seven games, tallying two goals and four assists. Terrance ultimately recorded the game-tying goal in the final against Sweden as he and his American teammates came away with gold in Switzerland.

Proud of his Indigenous heritage, Terrance joins Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers as notable Mohawk players to be drafted into the NHL.

Tristan Bertucci (Flint Firebirds, D / OHL) – 61st Overall – Dallas Stars

Checking in at No. 61, thanks to the selection by the Dallas Stars, is Tristan Bertucci of the Flint Firebirds.

Having jumped from his midterm ranking of 51 to 32nd among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, Bertucci has taken major strides in 2022-23 which are best exemplified by his career season with the Firebirds. Specifically, the 17-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., registered 50 points (11G, 39A), which placed him in a tie for 12th among OHL defencemen for scoring. His 50 points were however the second-most among draft-eligible blueliners in the OHL.

Over his two seasons in Flint, Bertucci has a +38 rating, which currently stands as the best all-time in Firebirds’ history.

At the end of this past season, in addition to being voted the second Most Improved Player in the OHL’s Western Conference by the league’s coaches, Bertucci competed with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship. There, in Switzerland, the young Firebirds defenceman contributed to Canada’s bronze medal performance.

Gracyn Sawchyn (Seattle Thunderbirds, C / WHL) – 63rd Overall – Florida Panthers

Representing the 12th WHL player to be selected through two rounds is Seattle Thunderbirds centreman Gracyn Sawchyn. The 18-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta., was ultimately chosen by the Florida Panthers with the No. 63 selection.

A first-overall selection in the inaugural WHL U.S. Priority Draft in 2020, Sawchyn had an impressive rookie season in 2022-23. His 40 assists and 58 points ranked second among rookie skated in the WHL – trailing only 2022 Washinton Capitals’ third-round pick Alexander Suzdalev in both of those categories.

Sawchyn was also an important contributor to the Thunderbirds’ postseason run that saw them secure their second-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023. During the WHL Playoffs this spring, he registered three goals and eight assists in 17 games.

Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars, C / WHL) – 64th Overall – Minnesota Wild

Riley Heidt became the 25th CHL skater to be taken in this year’s NHL Draft, after being chosen 64th overall by the Minnesota Wild.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., paced the WHL in assists with 72 (alongside Connor Bedard) and in power-play assists with 39. Heidt also tallied a career-high 25 goals in 68 regular season games during the 2022-23 campaign.

His 97 points were tied for fourth among all skaters in the WHL this past season. Heidt’s point total was ultimately the third-highest of any undrafted forward in the WHL behind only Bedard and Zach Benson.

Following his strong season, Heidt registered two goals and six assists in nine contests during the 2023 WHL Playoffs. Earlier this year, at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Heidt was Team Red’s recipient of the Jim Gregory Player of the Game Award after tallying an assist in Team Red’s 4-2 loss to Team White.

ROUND 3 (12)

Coulson Pitre (Flint Firebirds, RW / OHL) – 65th Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs, LW / OHL) – 67th Overall – Chicago Blackhawks

Quinton Burns (Kingston Frontenacs, D / OHL) – 74th Overall – St. Louis Blues

Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers, D / OHL) – 75th Overall – Vancouver Canucks

Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads, C / QMJHL) – 77th Overall – Vegas Golden Knights

Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George Cougars, RW / WHL) – 78th Overall – Los Angeles Kings

Brad Gardiner (Ottawa 67’s, C / OHL) – 79th Overall – Dallas Stars

Dylan Mackinnon (Halifax Mooseheads, D / QMJHL) – 83rd Overall – Nashville Predators

Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets, D / WHL) – 84th Overall – Seattle Kraken

Egor Sidorov (Saskatoon Blades, LW / WHL) – 85th Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds, D / WHL) – 89th Overall – Vancouver Canucks

Denver Barkey (London Knights, C / OHL) – 95th Overall – Philadelphia Flyers

ROUND 4 (13)



Konnor Smith (Peterborough Petes, D / OHL) – 97th Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves, C / OHL) – 99th Overall – Chicago Blackhawks

Florian Xhekaj (Brantford Bulldogs, LW / OHL) – 101st Overall – Montreal Canadiens

Terrell Goldsmith (Prince Albert Raiders, D / WHL) – 102nd Overall – Arizona Coyotes

Patrick Thomas (Brantford Bulldogs, C / OHL) – 104th Overall – Washington Capitals

Ethan Miedema (Kingston Frontenacs, LW / OHL) – 109th Overall – Buffalo Sabres

Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit, C / OHL) – 111th Overall – Nashville Predators

Jaden Lipinski (Vancouver Giants, C / WHL) – 112th Overall – Calgary Flames

Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s, C / OHL) – 114th Overall – Columbus Blue Jackets

Andrei Loshko (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, C / QMJHL) – 116th Overall – Seattle Kraken (played last two seasons with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Cam Squires (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, RW / QMJHL) – 122nd Overall – New Jersey Devils

Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks, D / WHL) – 123rd Overall – San Jose Sharks

Quentin Miller (Québec Remparts, G / QMJHL) – 128th Overall – Montreal Canadiens

ROUND 5 (12)

Rodwin Dionicio (Windsor Spitfires, D / OHL) – 129th Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Marcel Marcel (Gatineau Olympiques, LW / QMJHL) – 131st Overall – Chicago Blackhawks

Carter Sotheran (Portland Winterhawks, D / WHL) – 135th Overall – Philadelphia Flyers

Cameron Allen (Guelph Storm, D / OHL) – 136th Overall – Washington Capitals

Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener Rangers, D / OHL) – 140th Overall – Ottawa Senators

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds, G / WHL) – 141st Overall – Buffalo Sabres

Justin Gill (Baie-Comeau Drakkar, C / QMJHL) – 145th Overall – New York Islanders (played the better part of the last three seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jacob Julien (London Knights, C / OHL) – 146th Overall – Winnipeg Jets

Kaden Hammell (Everett Silvertips, D / WHL) – 148th Overall – Seattle Kraken

Matthew Mania (Sudbury Wolves, D / OHL) – 150th Overall – Los Angeles Kings

Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds, G / WHL) – 151st Overall – Winnipeg Jets

Justin Kipkie (Victoria Royals, D / WHL) – 160th Overall – Arizona Coyotes

ROUND 6 (12)

Vojtech Port (Edmonton Oil Kings, D / WHL) – 161st Overall – Anaheim Ducks

Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs, LW / OHL) – 164th Overall – New Jersey Devils

Matthew Mayich (Ottawa 67’s, D / OHL) – 170th Overall – St. Louis Blues

Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67’s, C / OHL) – 174th Overall – Pittsburgh Penguins

Austin Roest (Everett Silvertips, C / WHL) – 175th Overall – Nashville Predators

Dylan Roobroeck (Oshawa Generals, C / OHL) – 178th Overall – New York Rangers

Kalem Parker (Victoria Royals, D / WHL) – 181st Overall – Minnesota Wild

Nathaniel Day (Flint Firebirds, G / OHL) – 184th Overall – Edmonton Oilers

Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes, D / WHL) – 185th Overall – Toronto Maple Leafs

Jeremy Hanzel (Seattle Thunderbirds, D / WHL) – 187th Overall – Colorado Avalanche

Angus Macdonell (Mississauga Steelheads, C / OHL) – 189th Overall – Dallas Stars

Luke Coughlin (Rimouski Océanic, D / QMJHL) – 191st Overall – Florida Panthers

ROUND 7 (6)

Matteo Mann (Chicoutimi Saguenéens, D / QMJHL) – 199th Overall – Philadelphia Flyers

Brett Hyland (Brandon Wheat Kings, D / WHL) – 200th Overall – Washington Capitals

Emmitt Finnie (Kamloops Blazers, C / WHL) – 201st Overall – Detroit Red Wings

Connor Levis (Kamloops Blazers, RW / WHL) – 210th Overall – Winnipeg Jets

Ethan Hay (Flint Firebirds, C / OHL) – 211th Overall – Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Peddle (Drummondville Voltigeurs, LW / QMJHL) – 224th Overall – Columbus Blue Jackets

(FEATURE PHOTO CREDIT: NATALIE SHAVER)