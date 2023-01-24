2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects perform on-ice testing
Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft competed in on-ice testing Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday in Langley, B.C.
The Sport Testing Combine conducted by the Okanagan Hockey Group offered all players in attendance the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.
On-ice tests included forward and backward sprints, weave agility, transition agility and reaction drills performed with and without the puck:
30M forward skate
1 – Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) — 4.082 seconds
2 – Colby Barlow (Oshawa Generals) — 4.150 seconds
3 – Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) — 4.153 seconds
4 – Caden Price (Kelowa Rockets) — 4.157 seconds
5 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.180 seconds
30M forward skate with puck
1 – Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.070 seconds
2- Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) — 4.082 seconds
3 – Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) — 4.096 seconds
4 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.104 seconds
5 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 4.107 seconds
30M backwards skate
1 – Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets) — 4.656 seconds
2 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.738 seconds
3 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 4.748 seconds
4 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 4.775 seconds
5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 4.785 seconds
30M backwards skate with puck
1 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.715 seconds
2 – Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Moosheads) — 4.802 seconds
3 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.846 seconds
4 – Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars) — 4.873 seconds
5 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 4.887 seconds
Weave agility
1 – Denver Barkey (London Knights) — 10.468 seconds
2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 10.560 seconds
3 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 10.590 seconds
4 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 1.0613 seconds
5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 10.647 seconds
Weave agility with puck
1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 10.822 seconds
2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 10.868 seconds
3 – Gracyn Sawchyn (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 10.876 seconds
4 – Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s) — 10.911 seconds
5 – Nico Myatovic (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 11.082 seconds
Transition ability
1 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 13.034 seconds
2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 13.134 seconds
3 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 13.209 seconds
4 – Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades) — 13.251 seconds
5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 13.256 seconds
Transition ability with puck
1 – Beau AKey (Barrie Colts) — 13.574 seconds
2 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 13.733 seconds
3 – Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan Cataractes) — 13.742 seconds
4 – Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks) — 13.794 seconds
5 – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) — 13.797 seconds
Reaction
1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 9.324 seconds
2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 9.418 seconds
3 – Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE) — 9.548 seconds
4 – Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks) — 9.577 seconds
5 – Coulson Pitre (Flint Firebirds) — 9.637 seconds
Reaction with puck
1 – Nico Myatovic (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 9.508 seconds
2 – Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan Cataractes) — 9.551 seconds
3 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 9.622 seconds
4 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 9.658 seconds
5 – Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads) — 9.660 seconds
Overall
1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs)
2 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers)
3 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters)
4 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm)
5 – Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades)
Sport Testing scores provide valuable performance benchmarks to coaches and players at all levels of hockey with data collected at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game shared with NHL Central Scouting and distributed to all 32 NHL teams.