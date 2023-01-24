2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects perform on-ice testing

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft competed in on-ice testing Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday in Langley, B.C.

The Sport Testing Combine conducted by the Okanagan Hockey Group offered all players in attendance the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.

On-ice tests included forward and backward sprints, weave agility, transition agility and reaction drills performed with and without the puck:

30M forward skate

1 – Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) — 4.082 seconds

2 – Colby Barlow (Oshawa Generals) — 4.150 seconds

3 – Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) — 4.153 seconds

4 – Caden Price (Kelowa Rockets) — 4.157 seconds

5 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.180 seconds

30M forward skate with puck

1 – Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.070 seconds

2- Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) — 4.082 seconds

3 – Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) — 4.096 seconds

4 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.104 seconds

5 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 4.107 seconds

30M backwards skate

1 – Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets) — 4.656 seconds

2 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.738 seconds

3 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 4.748 seconds

4 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 4.775 seconds

5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 4.785 seconds

30M backwards skate with puck

1 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 4.715 seconds

2 – Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Moosheads) — 4.802 seconds

3 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) — 4.846 seconds

4 – Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars) — 4.873 seconds

5 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 4.887 seconds

Weave agility

1 – Denver Barkey (London Knights) — 10.468 seconds

2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 10.560 seconds

3 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 10.590 seconds

4 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 1.0613 seconds

5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 10.647 seconds

Weave agility with puck

1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 10.822 seconds

2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 10.868 seconds

3 – Gracyn Sawchyn (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 10.876 seconds

4 – Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s) — 10.911 seconds

5 – Nico Myatovic (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 11.082 seconds

Transition ability

1 – Beau Akey (Barrie Colts) — 13.034 seconds

2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 13.134 seconds

3 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers) — 13.209 seconds

4 – Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades) — 13.251 seconds

5 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 13.256 seconds

Transition ability with puck

1 – Beau AKey (Barrie Colts) — 13.574 seconds

2 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 13.733 seconds

3 – Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan Cataractes) — 13.742 seconds

4 – Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks) — 13.794 seconds

5 – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) — 13.797 seconds

Reaction

1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 9.324 seconds

2 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters) — 9.418 seconds

3 – Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE) — 9.548 seconds

4 – Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks) — 9.577 seconds

5 – Coulson Pitre (Flint Firebirds) — 9.637 seconds

Reaction with puck

1 – Nico Myatovic (Seattle Thunderbirds) — 9.508 seconds

2 – Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan Cataractes) — 9.551 seconds

3 – Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors) — 9.622 seconds

4 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs) — 9.658 seconds

5 – Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads) — 9.660 seconds

Overall

1 – Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs)

2 – Hunter Brzustewicz (Kitchener Rangers)

3 – Carey Terrance (Erie Otters)

4 – Cam Allen (Guelph Storm)

5 – Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades)