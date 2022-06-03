MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
June 3, 2022

The 2022 President Cup Final dedicated to Guy Lafleur

Séries LHJMQ 2022
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today that the 2022 President Cup final will be dedicated to the memory of the great Guy Lafleur.

Since his passing on April 22, the League wished to honour Guy Lafleur’s memory, for his passion and dedication to the game of hockey, and chose to rebrand its championship final. Therefore, an updated version of the President Cup playoffs logo that includes Lafleur’s name and iconic junior hockey number 4 was created. All participating players and on-ice officials will wear a special patch on their jerseys throughout the final.

Media members, teams and fans involved in the 2022 QMJHL Final are invited to use the hashtags #PresidentCup and #InMemoryOfGuy online.

_

READ: THE QMJHL MOURNS THE PASSING OF GUY LAFLEUR (1951-2022)

More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
5 days ago
2022 QMJHL Playoffs | Top Saves of Round 3
10 hours ago
QMJHL TOP 10 | May 2022 Plays of the Month
10 hours ago
OHL Championship Series Preview - Bulldogs vs. Spitfires
10 hours ago
Championship Series across Canadian Hockey League launch on TSN and RDS
10 hours ago
Oil Kings and Thunderbirds set for WHL Championship
11 hours ago
Undefeated Bulldogs to battle Spitfires for OHL title
14 hours ago