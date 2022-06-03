The 2022 President Cup Final dedicated to Guy Lafleur

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today that the 2022 President Cup final will be dedicated to the memory of the great Guy Lafleur.

Since his passing on April 22, the League wished to honour Guy Lafleur’s memory, for his passion and dedication to the game of hockey, and chose to rebrand its championship final. Therefore, an updated version of the President Cup playoffs logo that includes Lafleur’s name and iconic junior hockey number 4 was created. All participating players and on-ice officials will wear a special patch on their jerseys throughout the final.

Media members, teams and fans involved in the 2022 QMJHL Final are invited to use the hashtags #PresidentCup and #InMemoryOfGuy online.

