2020 NHL Draft picks by position

A total of 78 Canadian Hockey League players were picked in the 2020 NHL Draft representing more than 35% of all selections made by NHL teams.

By position the 2020 NHL Draft saw a total of 135 forwards selected of which 52 were from the CHL, 61 defencemen picked including 21 from the CHL, and 20 goaltenders highlighted by five from the CHL. In first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic to the New York Rangers and second overall pick Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves to the Los Angeles Kings the league produced the draft’s top two forwards. Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters and Kaiden Guhle of the Prince Albert Raiders were the second and third rearguards off the board at number six to the Anaheim Ducks and 16 to the Montreal Canadiens respectively. Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm led the CHL as the sixth netminder picked at 84 by the New Jersey Devils, with Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers the league’s next up and eighth keeper overall going 103 to the Rangers.

Of the 52 CHL forwards selected, 22 are from the Ontario Hockey League, 18 are from the Western Hockey League, and 12 are from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 21 CHL defencemen consist of eight from the WHL, seven from the OHL, and six from the QMJHL. The five CHL goaltenders include two from both the OHL and WHL, plus one from the QMJHL.

Here’s a rundown of all players selected in 2020 sorted by position.

CHL players picked in 2020 NHL Draft by position:

Players with hyperlinked names have video profiles from the #MeetTheFuture series presented by Kubota Canada.

*denotes players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

^denotes players selected in their second or third year of NHL Draft eligibility.

Forwards (52):

1-1. Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic) LW – New York Rangers*

1-2. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves) C – Los Angeles Kings*

1-8. Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s) RW – Buffalo Sabres*

1-9. Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s) C – Minnesota Wild*

1-10. Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) C – Winnipeg Jets*

1-13. Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks) C – Carolina Hurricanes*

1-18. Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) C – New Jersey Devils*

1-22. Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) C – Washington Capitals

1-23. Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts) RW – Philadelphia Flyers*

1-24. Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers) C – Calgary Flames*

1-26. Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings) LW – St. Louis Blues*

1-27. Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting) RW – Anaheim Ducks*

1-28. Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings) C – Ottawa Senators*

1-30. Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes) C – Dallas Stars*

1-31. Ozzy Wiesblatt (Prince Albert Raiders) RW – San Jose Sharks*

2-42. Luke Evangelista (London Knights) RW – Nashville Predators*

2-48. Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs) C – Montreal Canadiens

2-53. Vasiliy Ponomarev (Shawinigan Cataractes) C – Carolina Hurricanes*

2-55. Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) LW – Detroit Red Wings

2-56. Tristen Robins (Saskatoon Blades) RW – San Jose Sharks

2-57. Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs) C – Tampa Bay Lightning*

2-60. Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires) LW – New York Rangers*

2-61. Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton Eagles) LW – Ottawa Senators^

2-62. Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) C – Tampa Bay Lightning^

3-75. Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires) C – Colorado Avalanche*

3-87. Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants) RW – Florida Panthers*

4-94. Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs) RW – Philadelphia Flyers

4-98. Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion) RW – San Jose Sharks*

4-99. Jaromir Pytlik (Soo Greyhounds) C – New Jersey Devils*

4-108. Lukas Svejkovsky (Medicine Hat Tigers) C – Pittsburgh Penguins

4-119. Tanner Dickinson (Soo Greyhounds) C – St. Louis Blues

4-123. Antonio Stranges (London Knights) LW – Dallas Stars*

5-126. Tyler Tullio (Oshawa Generals) RW – Edmonton Oilers

5-127. Evan Vierling (Barrie Colts) C – New York Rangers

5-128. Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs) RW – Los Angeles Kings

5-135. Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax Mooseheads) LW – Philadelphia Flyers

5-143. Ryan Francis (Cape Breton Eagles) RW – Calgary Flames*

5-146. Pavel Novak (Kelowna Rockets) RW – Minnesota Wild

5-147. Jaydon Dureau (Portland Winterhawks) LW – Tampa Bay Lightning^

5-148. Bear Hughes (Spokane Chiefs) C – Washington Capitals^

5-149. Raivis Ansons (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

5-152. William Dufour (Drummondville Voltigeurs) RW – New York Islanders

6-158. Philippe Daoust (Moncton Wildcats) C – Ottawa Senators

6-162. Evgeniy Oksentyuk (Flint Firebirds) LW – Dallas Stars^

6-165. Matt Rempe (Seattle Thunderbirds) C – New York Rangers

6-172. Chad Yetman (Erie Otters) C – Chicago Blackhawks^

6-174. Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds) C – Calgary Flames

6-178. Connor McClennon (Winnipeg ICE) RW – Philadelphia Flyers

6-181. Cole Reinhardt (Brandon Wheat Kings) LW – Ottawa Senators

7-201. Adam Raska (Rimouski Oceanic) RW – San Jose Sharks

7-204. Ben McCartney (Brandon Wheat Kings) LW – Arizona Coyotes^

7-217. Declan McDonnell (Kitchener Rangers) RW – Tampa Bay Lightning

Defencemen (21):

1-6. Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters) D – Anaheim Ducks*

1-16. Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders) D – Montreal Canadiens*

1-19. Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings) D – New York Rangers*

1-25. Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads) D – Colorado Avalanche

2-39. Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds) D – Minnesota Wild*

3-63. Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers) D – Detroit Red Wings*

3-65. Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors) D – Minnesota Wild

3-68. Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders) D – Vegas Golden Knights*

3-72. Jeremie Poirier (Saint John Sea Dogs) D – Calgary Flames*

3-73. Luke Prokop (Calgary Hitmen) D – Nashville Predators*

3-93. Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves) D – Tampa Bay Lightning*

4-104. Thimo Nickl (Drummondville Voltigeurs) D – Anaheim Ducks*

4-122. William Villeneuve (Saint John Sea Dogs) D – Toronto Maple Leafs

5-132. Alex Cotton (Lethbridge Hurricanes) D – Detroit Red Wings^

5-141. Isaak Phillips (Sudbury Wolves) D – Chicago Blackhawks

5-145. Ole Bjorgvik-Holm (Mississauga Steelheads) D – Columbus Blue Jackets

5-153. Kasper Puutio (Everett Silvertips) D – Florida Panthers*

6-164. Tyrel Bauer (Seattle Thunderbirds) D – Winnipeg Jets

7-188. Louis Crevier (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) D – Chicago Blackhawks^

7-205. Ilya Solovyov (Saginaw Spirit) D – Calgary Flames^

7-208. Ronan Seeley (Everett Silvertips) D – Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltenders (5):

3-84. Nico Daws (Guelph Storm) G – New Jersey Devils*^

4-103. Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) G – New York Rangers*

6-163. Will Cranley (Ottawa 67’s) G – St. Louis Blues

6-179. Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat Tigers) G – Washington Capitals

6-185. Remi Poirier (Gatineau Olympiques) G – Dallas Stars