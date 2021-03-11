2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Saskatoon Blades

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Colin Priestner

Head Coach: Mitch Love

2019-20 Record: 34-24-2-3, 73 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Fourth Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: C Tristen Robins (33-40–73); LW Kyle Crnkovic (21-43–64); D Scott Walford (12-42–54)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: C Chase Wouters (26-22–48); C Caiden Daley (7-17–24); D Wyatt McLeod (3-18–21)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Saturday, March 13 – Saskatoon Blades at Swift Current Broncos

Last Game: Tuesday, March 10, 2021 – Blades (6) at Warriors (0)

Overview: It’s never a bad thing when you’re returning your top two scorers, and that is exactly where the Saskatoon Blades will start 2020-21, led by San Jose Sharks prospect Tristen Robins, who recorded a team-leading 70 points last season, as well as Kyle Crnkovic, who finished runner-up in team scoring with 64 points.

This is a Blades group that has pretty solid balance – it isn’t overly top heavy with veterans and it isn’t in Year 1 of a rebuild.

Up front, Colton Dach – younger brother of Kirby – will look to take another step forward in his NHL Draft year, while Mr. Blade himself, captain Chase Wouters, skates in his final WHL campaign.

Key Players: The 2020 WHL Draft was without question full of incredible talent, and a lot of it landed in the WHL’s East Division. The Blades got their hands on one of the best blueliners available when they selected McBride, B.C. product Tanner Molendyk with the fifth-overall pick. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound rearguard was the second defenceman taken in the draft and will get his first taste of the WHL this spring.

The 2020 WHL Draft class landed Connor Bedard (first overall, Regina) and Brayden Yager (third overall, Moose Jaw) in the East Division as well, making for three top-five selections in the East. Get revved up, Saskatchewan. The future is going to be fun and it starts March 12.

Molendyk will get some veteran guidance from the likes of 21-year-old Wyatt McLeod, recently acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings, and another former fifth-overall WHL Draft pick in Aidan De La Gorgendiere, who after going in that slot back in 2017, has racked up 111 games of WHL experience. 2001-born Rhett Rhinehart brings nearly 200 games of WHL experience and was a former first-round pick of the Prince Albert Raiders.

While there’s no question that Wouters, Robins, Crnkovic and Dach will fuel the offense up front – and that is a pretty solid crew to lean on – there’s a 16-year-old forward ready to find his way. Port Coquitlam, B.C. product Brandon Lisowsky made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in two contests after being selected ninth overall in the 2019 WHL Draft. Now, he’s ready for full-time duty.

Between the pipes, the Blades come to play with a three-headed goaltending monster featuring veteran Nolan Maier (139 appearances), second-year star Koen MacInnes (24 appearances), and rookie Ethan Chadwick, who was selected in the third round (47th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft.

Tidbits: This season, the Saskatoon Blades are playing for long-time dressing room attendant Bobby Kirkness. Often referred to as the backbone of the Blades, Kirkness was recently diagnosed with Stage IV liver and pancreatic cancer. The Blades will sport special ‘BK’ helmet decals in recognition of Kirkness’ contributions over the years and to support him in his battle back home in Saskatoon.