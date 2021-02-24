2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Medicine Hat Tigers

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Willie Desjardins

Head Coach: Willie Desjardins

2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1 – 85 points

2019-20 Division Finish: Second Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: C James Hamblin (36-56–92); C Brett Kemp (30-47–77); C Ryan Chyzowski (34-35–69)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: Kemp; Chyzowski; D Cole Clayton (2-28–30)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Friday, February 26 at Red Deer Rebels – 6 p.m. MT

Last Game: Tuesday, March 10 – Rebels (3) at Tigers (4) – OT

Overview: While a lot is going to be different during the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, some things will stay the same, such as the Medicine Hat Tigers hitting the ice as a speedy, shifty, highly-skilled group. Returning two of the team’s top-three scorers in Kemp and Chyzowski, plus Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky, there’s unquestionable talent up front.

On the blue line, 18-year-old Okotoks product Dru Krebs will look to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers – Dakota and Peyton – whom both have enjoyed success in the WHL. The youngest Krebs finds himself on the 2021 NHL Draft radar heading into the campaign.

Key Players: After a year splitting duties with Mads Sogaard, Washington Capitals prospect Garin Bjorklund will be the go-to guy between the pipes in 2020-21. Selected by the Caps in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound puckstopper from Grande Prairie, Alta., hit the 20-win mark in 2019-20, appearing in 28 contests and recording a 2.91 goals-against average.

In addition to Clayton, the Tigers will rely upon a solid two-way game from Edmonton product Daniel Baker, who enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, collecting 38 points (13G-25A) in 62 games.

The true teeth of the Tigers can be found up front with the likes of Kemp and Chyzowski, who have haunted WHL goaltenders for years, combining for 171 goals over 489 career WHL regular season games.

Set to emerge in 2020-21 is the next of the Wiesblatt brothers, Oasiz. The 12th overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft, the 5-foot-8, 174-pound forward made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in one contest.

Tidbits: After nine seasons touring the professional ranks, fan favourite Willie Desjardins made his triumphant return to Medicine Hat in 2019-20. Having coached the Tigers to their first 40-win campaign since they hit 51 victories in 2016-17, Desjardins will look to guide his group in the race for the Central Division crown in an unprecedented year… Krebs and Wiesblatt aren’t the only Tigers with WHL brothers. Defenceman Aidan Brook, 17, is the younger brother of former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Josh Brook and current Regina Pats forward Jakob Brook. Veteran Ryan Chyzowski is also the younger brother of former Kamloops Blazers forward Nick Chyzowski. Forward Noah Danielson’s younger brother, Nate, was the fifth-overall selection of the Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2019 WHL Draft…