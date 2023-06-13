19 CHL alumnus hoist Stanley Cup with Vegas Golden Knights

A total of 19 CHL alumnus are Stanley Cup champions after the Vegas Golden Knights claimed their first championship in franchise history Tuesday night.

Led by captain and former Brandon Wheat Kings star Mark Stone, the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena to claim a maiden Stanley Cup title in only their sixth season.

Stone scored a hat-trick Tuesday while former Seattle Thunderbirds captain Shea Theodore had three assists. Adin Hill, who won 67 games over three seasons with Portland between 2013-16, stopped 31 shots.

Former Quebec Remparts star Jonathan Marchessault collected the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP after he finished the postseason tied for first in goals (13) and points (24).

Your Conn Smythe winner is Jonathan Marchessault! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gudLoyFUdO — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 14, 2023

Hill’s .934 save percentage led all goaltenders throughout the playoffs while his 2.11 GAA ranked third. He also recorded two shutouts and 10 wins in 13 starts.

Of the 19 CHL players to hoist Lord Stanley, 11 played in the WHL while four each starred in the OHL and the QMJHL. The Wheat Kings have three representatives in Stone, Jiri Patera and Logan Thompson while Seattle had two alumnus in Keegan Kolesar and Shea Theodore.

Former Ottawa 67’s defenceman and Kingston Frontenacs head coach Bruce Cassidy led the club to a Stanley Cup title in his first season behind the Vegas bench.

19 CHL alumnus win 2023 Stanley Cup:

Mike Amadio (Brampton/North Bay – OHL)

Ivan Barbashev (Moncton – QMJHL)

Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton – WHL)

Will Carrier (Cape Breton/Drummondville – QMJHL)

Paul Cotter (London – OHL)

Nicolas Hague (Mississauga – OHL)

Adin Hill (Portland – WHL)

Brett Howden (Moose Jaw – WHL)

Keegan Kolesar (Seattle – WHL)

Jonathan Marchessault (Quebec – QMJHL)

Brayden McNabb (Kootenay – WHL)

Brayden Pachal (Victoria/Prince Albert – WHL)

Jiri Patera (Brandon – WHL)

Alex Pietrangelo (Mississauga/Niagara/Barrie – OHL)

Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi – QMJHL)

Chandler Stephenson (Regina – WHL)

Mark Stone (Brandon – WHL)

Shea Theodore (Seattle – WHL)

Logan Thompson (Brandon – WHL)