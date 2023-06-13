Bulldogs’ owner Michael Andlauer to become new Ottawa Senators owner

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced today that Brantford Bulldogs Owner Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase 90 percent and operational control of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The sale still requires approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level,” said Andlauer.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment initiated the process to sell the club in November after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.

“The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase, and the community.”

Andlauer has a long history in hockey, having been involved with the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs since 2003, first as a co-owner, then as majority owner in 2004. In 2009, Andlauer purchased a share of the Montreal Canadiens and also served as alternate governor for the team.

In March of 2015, when he sold the AHL Bulldogs to the Montreal Canadiens; he purchased the OHL’s Belleville Bulls and relocated the team to Hamilton, where they won both the 2018 and 2022 OHL Championship. Due to the impending renovations of FirstOntario Centre, the Bulldogs have since relocated to Brantford beginning in the 2023-24 season.

”Michael Andlauer has played a significant role in the ongoing development of the Ontario Hockey League as the owner of the Bulldogs”, said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “His passion for the game and his desire to provide the best possible environment for his players is unquestioned. He has been successful in every League that he has participated in at various levels of our game and will continue to be a positive leader and force in the great game of hockey with the Ottawa Senators.”

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Senators currently play at the Canadian Tire Centre, outside of Ottawa’s downtown, in the suburb of Kanata.