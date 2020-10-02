18 QMJHL players to watch as 2020-21 season begins

The 2020-21 Canadian Hockey League season is officially underway as of Friday night under unique COVID-19 circumstances with only the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League beginning play.

While we await the start of the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League seasons in December, here’s a closer look at 18 QMJHL players who should be among the league’s top talents.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan: Jan Bednar (G)

The 18-year-old from the Czech Republic will make his highly anticipated Titan debut after being chosen second overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft but first awaits his name to be called in the 2020 NHL Draft where he’s the second ranked European goaltender.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar: Nathan Legare (RW)

The 19-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins prospect is the undisputed leader of the Drakkar having been named captain in January and finishing with a team-best 71 points including 35 goals in 61 games.

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada: Luke Henman (C)

His 74 points including 25 goals in 63 games led the team a year ago and now the unsigned 2018 Carolina Hurricanes fourth round pick returns for an overage season as the Armada celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Cape Breton Eagles: Ryan Francis (C)

The 2020 NHL Draft prospect and Nova Scotia native finished third in team scoring with 72 points including 24 goals in 61 games which more than doubled his second-year totals.

Charlottetown Islanders: Lukas Cormier (D)

Another 2020 NHL Draft prospect ranks just outside the first round but could be one of the most productive offensive defencemen in the league after recording 36 points in 44 games as a sophomore and seven points in just three pre-season appearances.

Chicoutimi Sagueneens: Hendrix Lapierre (C)

The first overall pick in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft is now a projected first round NHL Draft talent loaded with offensive potential now that he’s healthy as shown with his eight points in four pre-season games.

Drummondville Voltigeurs: Xavier Simoneau (C)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year led the Voltigeurs both on and off the ice and will be the highest scoring returning player in the QMJHL following 89 points including 28 goals in 61 games as an 18-year-old.

Gatineau Olympiques: Tristan Luneau (D)

There will be tempered expectations for the first overall pick in his rookie season but it will be fun to watch the 16-year-old develop among his peers that include three more first rounders from the 2020 QMJHL draft class.

Halifax Mooseheads: Justin Barron (D)

The newly minted Mooseheads captain is one of the country’s top defencemen and will anchor the blue line for a young team in his fourth season after hearing his name early in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Moncton Wildcats: Jordan Spence (D)

The Los Angeles Kings prospect earned QMJHL Defenceman of the Year honours with 52 points in 60 games last season on a stacked Wildcats roster that graduated more players to pro than any other team in the league.

Quebec Remparts: James Malatesta (LW)

The 2021 NHL Draft prospect finished second in team scoring as a rookie producing 45 points including 23 goals in 59 games for a Remparts team that will once again have lots of youthful talent.

Rimouski Oceanic: Zachary Bolduc (C)

Another 2021 NHL Draft prospect takes over the spotlight in Rimouski after winning QMJHL Rookie of the Year honours with 52 points including an impressive 30 goals in 55 games.

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies: Alex Beaucage (RW)

The 19-year-old Colorado Avalanche prospect led the Huskies in scoring last season with 70 points including 40 goals in 63 games and is one of a few remaining Memorial Cup champions on the roster.

Saint John Sea Dogs: Jeremie Poirier (D)

His 20 goals from the blue line set a Sea Dogs record for defencemen and could help the 18-year-old become a first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Shawinigan Cataractes: Mavrik Bourque (C)

The Cataractes just gave the 2020 NHL Draft prospect the ‘C’ and with good reason following a season where he tied for the team lead in scoring with 71 points despite playing in just 49 games.

Sherbrooke Phoenix: Samuel Poulin (RW)

The QMJHL’s top pick in the 2019 NHL Draft went 21st to the Pittsburgh Penguins then captained the Phoenix to a record setting first place season scoring 77 points in the process including 32 goals in just 46 games.

Val-d’Or Foreurs: Jakob Pelletier (LW)

The Calgary Flames first round pick captained Moncton to a Maritimes Division title scoring 82 points with 32 goals in 57 games before joining the Foreurs in June where the ‘C’ was immediately stitched to his new green sweater.

Victoriaville Tigres: Mikhail Abramov (C)

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect led the Tigres in scoring with 76 points including 35 goals in 63 games and returns from Russia for a third season where he will serve as new team captain.

