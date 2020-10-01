MENU
October 1, 2020

A look back at #GrowStronger Gardens with Kubota Canada

 

Throughout the summer the Canadian Hockey League helped share the #GrowStronger message in partnership with Kubota Canada encouraging Canadians to start their own garden to grow food, grow appreciation, and grow stronger, together.

A trio of CHL players helped highlight the movement by demonstrating that all Canadians can be farmers regardless of property size, space, or gardening experience.

Outfitted by Kubota Canada and given the necessary supplies to get their gardens started at home, Jake Neighbours of the Edmonton Oil Kings, Braden Hache of the Kingston Frontenacs, and Mavrik Bourque of the Shawinigan Cataractes documented their experience while shedding light on the values of gardening, the farming community, and what Canadians can do to #GrowStronger.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Neighbours, who played for Team Red at the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. “It’s something to do and a lot more purposeful and meaningful when you eat your food and know you grew it yourself.”

“I haven’t had a lot of (gardening) experience throughout my lifetime,” said Hache, a prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. “But I thank Kubota Canada for giving me the opportunity.”

“I grew up on a farm so it is always nice to learn some more,” said Bourque, who competed for Team White opposite Neighbours in Hamilton. “For me, it’s all fun! Next year I want to use Kubota’s guide and seeds to grow a whole new garden.”

Kubota Canada is proud to support Food Banks Canada and donate a meal for every person who shares their #GrowStronger social media message below and spreads the call to gardening. Kubota Canada will also donate five meals for every new garden built. Fans can share the message and donate to those in need by sharing Kubota Canada’s message on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information and to donate to Food Banks Canada, visit kubota.ca/growstronger.

