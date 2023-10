161 CHL Players included on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 161 CHL players have been identified on the NHL Central Scouting’s ‘Players to Watch’ List for the 2024 NHL Draft. The 161 CHL players listed were the most of any hockey development league in the world, and they accounted for over 50% of the 305 North American players that were identified by NHL Central Scouting on Wednesday.

Of the CHL players on the list, 63 of them came from the Western Hockey League (WHL), 62 of them came from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), while 36 of them hail from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

12 skaters received an ‘A rating’ which indicates a first round candidate. Each league had ‘A’ ranked representatives, with the WHL featuring six, the OHL including five, and the QMJHL with one.

The WHL’s top ranked talent includes forwards Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs, Tanner Howe of the Regina Pats, Adam Jecho of the Edmonton Oil Kings, Cayden Lindstrom of the Medicine Hat Tigers, and Ryder Ritchie of the Prince Albert Raiders, along with defenceman Carter Yakemchuk of the Calgary Hitmen.

The OHL’s ‘A’ ranked talent consists of forwards Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires and Bennett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals, along with defencemen Sam Dickinson of the London Knights, Henry Mews of the Ottawa 67’s, and Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit.

The QMJHL’s lone ‘A’ ranked skater is forward Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, who won both the 2023 CHL and QMJHL Rookie of the Year awards after he finished second in both goals (29) and points (65) among rookies in the CHL last season.

22 skaters and two goaltenders received a ‘B rating’ which indicates second/third round candidates, while 47 skaters and four goaltenders received a ‘C rating’ which indicates fourth/fifth round candidates. Moreover, 60 skaters and 13 goaltenders received a ‘W rating’ which indicates a 6th / 7th round candidate, and a first time Draft eligible “Work in Progress” players with limited scouting history and games played. Lastly, one WHL skater received a ‘LV rating’ which indicates injured players who have not had sufficient viewings to be categorized.

In total, 58 of 60 CHL clubs are represented in the ‘Players to Watch’ list led by Mississauga Steelheads who had seven players on this year’s list. Right behind them is the Spokane Chiefs who trail close behind with six players, while both the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rimouski Océanic led QMJHL clubs with four each.

80 CHL players were selected in the 2023 NHL Draft, including 11 players chosen in the first round. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List (October 25, 2023)

Players have been identified using the following criteria, which displays the revised grading system for the 2023-24 season:

‘A’ Rating – Indicates a 1st round candidate

‘B’ Rating – Indicates a 2nd / 3rd round candidate

‘C’ Rating – Indicates a 4th / 5th round candidate

‘W’ Rating – A “Watch” player indicating 6th / 7th round candidate, and first time Draft eligible “Work in Progress” players with limited scouting history and games played

‘LV’ (Limited Viewing) Rating – Injured players who have not had sufficient viewings to be categorized

RATING LAST FIRST POS TEAM LEAGUE A CATTON BERKLY C SPOKANE WHL A DICKINSON SAM D LONDON OHL A GREENTREE LIAM RW WINDSOR OHL A HOWE TANNER LW REGINA WHL A JECHO ADAM C EDMONTON WHL A LINDSTROM CAYDEN C MEDICINE HAT WHL A MASSE MAXIM RW CHICOUTIMI QMJHL A MEWS HENRY D OTTAWA OHL A PAREKH ZAYNE D SAGINAW OHL A RITCHIE RYDER RW PRINCE ALBERT WHL A SENNECKE BECKETT RW OSHAWA OHL A YAKEMCHUK CARTER D CALGARY WHL B BASHA ANDREW LW MEDICINE HAT WHL B BEAUDOIN COLE C BARRIE OHL B BOILARD RAOUL C BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL B CRISTOFORO ANTHONY D WINDSOR OHL B CURRAN MAXIMILIAN C TRI-CITY WHL B DANFORD BEN D OSHAWA OHL B ELICK CHARLIE D BRANDON WHL B FISCHER LUKAS D SARNIA OHL B FRASCA GABRIEL C KINGSTON OHL B GEORGE CARTER G OWEN SOUND OHL B IGINLA TIJ C KELOWNA WHL B JOSEPHSON OLLIE C RED DEER WHL B LAVOIE TOMAS D CAPE BRETON QMJHL B LEENDERS RYERSON G MISSISSAUGA OHL B LUCHANKO JETT C GUELPH OHL B MARRELLI LUCA D OSHAWA OHL B MISA LUKE C MISSISSAUGA OHL B PARASCAK TERIK RW PRINCE GEORGE WHL B PROCYSZYN ETHAN C NORTH BAY OHL B ROBERTS COLTON D VANCOUVER WHL B THIBODEAU CHRISTOPHER C KINGSTON OHL B VANACKER MAREK LW BRANTFORD OHL B VILLENEUVE NATHAN C SUDBURY OHL B WETSCH CARSON RW CALGARY WHL C ALCOS PARKER D EDMONTON WHL C BATTAGLIA JACOB RW KINGSTON OHL C BERNIER ALEXIS D BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL C BRADY JOSHUA D OTTAWA OHL C BRUNICKE HARRISON D KAMLOOPS WHL C BUTTAZZONI DIEGO C PORTLAND WHL C CASWELL CLARKE LW SWIFT CURRENT WHL C CHEYNOWSKI CALLUM D BRANTFORD OHL C CHROMIAK JAKUB D SUDBURY OHL C COOPER MILES C WENATCHEE WHL C COWAN DAWSON G SPOKANE WHL C CROSBY LOGAN RW HALIFAX QMJHL C DAVIDSON HYDE D SEATTLE WHL C DESRUISSEAUX THOMAS C CHICOUTIMI QMJHL C EICHLER JOSEF D WINDSOR OHL C ELLINAS LUKE LW KITCHENER OHL C FIBIGR JAKUB D MISSISSAUGA OHL C FLUKER JOSH D SWIFT CURRENT WHL C GENDRON JUSTIN RW VICTORIAVILLE QMJHL C GILL SPENCER D RIMOUSKI QMJHL C GOJSIC HIROKI RW KELOWNA WHL C HADLAND CALEB LW BRANDON WHL C HE KEVIN LW NIAGARA OHL C HILTON CHARLIE LW OTTAWA OHL C HOWELL MAREK D VANCOUVER WHL C LACERTE FELIX RW SHAWINIGAN QMJHL C LAFOND MAXIME C DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL C L’ITALIEN ELIOT C BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL C MARQUES MIGUEL RW LETHBRIDGE WHL C MARRELLI FRANK D OTTAWA OHL C MATEIKO ERIKS LW SAINT JOHN QMJHL C MCISAAC WILLIAM D SPOKANE WHL C MELOVSKY MATYAS C BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL C MIETTINEN JULIUS C EVERETT WHL C MILLER LANDON G SAULT STE. MARIE OHL C MILOTA JAKUB G CAPE BRETON QMJHL C MRSIC TOMAS C MEDICINE HAT WHL C O’REILLY SAM RW LONDON OHL C PAQUETTE CHARLIE RW GUELPH OHL C PELLETIER ZACH G GATINEAU QMJHL C PICKFORD BRYCE D SEATTLE WHL C PITRE KADEN C FLINT OHL C POIRIER JUSTIN RW BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL C SMITH GABE C MONCTON QMJHL C SPELLACY ANTHONY RW WINDSOR OHL C TESTA LUCA C BRANTFORD OHL C TITLBACH ADAM C VANCOUVER WHL C VON RICHTER PARKER D MISSISSAUGA OHL C WALTON KIERON C SUDBURY OHL C WARD LANDEN LW LETHBRIDGE WHL C ZEBESKI MASON LW MISSISSAUGA OHL LV SPILKA VASYL C MEDICINE HAT WHL W ALLARD OWEN C SAULT STE. MARIE OHL W BLAIS ALEXANDRE C RIMOUSKI QMJHL W BOWEN ZACHARY G PETERBOROUGH OHL W BRUNET SIMON-PIER D DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL W CAMPBELL CARSON D KITCHENER OHL W CHARTIER KARSEN G SARNIA OHL W CLOUTIER PIER-ETIENNE LW QUEBEC QMJHL W CORMIER BENJAMIN C OWEN SOUND OHL W DESJARDINS VINCENT C BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL W DORION ANTOINE C QUEBEC QMJHL W DOYLE TRISTEN D LETHBRIDGE WHL W DRANCAK SAMUEL C RED DEER WHL W EGOROV DAVID G BRANTFORD OHL W FRYER SETH D VICTORIA WHL W GARDNER EVAN G SASKATOON WHL W GOLICIC JAN D GATINEAU QMJHL W GOYETTE LOIC LW DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL W GUDELJ JACOB C TRI-CITY WHL W GUY ALEXANDRE RW VAL-D’OR QMJHL W HARDING FINN D MISSISSAUGA OHL W HENRY TY D ERIE OHL W JENKEN MATTHEW D FLINT OHL W KEARSEY MARCUS D CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL W KENNEDY QUINN C RIMOUSKI QMJHL W KLIMA JIRI LW SHAWINIGAN QMJHL W KOSTOV ALEX RW SAULT STE. MARIE OHL W KRAL LUKAS LW SPOKANE WHL W KUBIESA MATEJ RW PRINCE ALBERT WHL W LAING HUNTER C PRINCE GEORGE WHL W LOVSIN SIMON C SEATTLE WHL W MARTIN GRADY C PRINCE ALBERT WHL W MARUNA ONDREJ LW CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL W MATECHA LUKAS G TRI-CITY WHL W MAYES NATHAN D SPOKANE WHL W MCCUE SAM LW PETERBOROUGH OHL W MCIVOR MICHAEL G NORTH BAY OHL W MCMILLAN DEAGAN RW TRI-CITY WHL W MCNAMARA LUKE C SAGINAW OHL W MENEGHIN HARRISON G LETHBRIDGE WHL W MICHALUK COOPER G SPOKANE WHL W MICHAUD ALEXIS RW CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL W MISSKEY NATE D VICTORIA WHL W NESS BRADY D MOOSE JAW WHL W PEARDON COLE C PRINCE ALBERT WHL W PEDERSON RHYS D EDMONTON WHL W PETR DOMINIK C BRANDON WHL W PHILLIPS OWEN D HALIFAX QMJHL W PILOTE DOMINIC LW RIMOUSKI QMJHL W PONZETTO YANNIK LW HALIFAX QMJHL W PROTZ OWEN D SUDBURY OHL W ROBERTSON CHARLIE G NORTH BAY OHL W ROMANI ANTHONY RW NORTH BAY OHL W SERLIN LEO RW GUELPH OHL W SMITH TARIN D EVERETT WHL W SMITH SHANE C MEDICINE HAT WHL W SOTO MATTHEW RW KINGSTON OHL W SPUNAR JAN G PORTLAND WHL W STEWART BODE C BARRIE OHL W ST-HILAIRE SAMUEL G SHERBROOKE QMJHL W TASTAD MORGAN D SASKATOON WHL W THORPE TYLER RW VANCOUVER WHL W TOPP ROWAN D GUELPH OHL W TURLEY BRAYDEN D NORTH BAY OHL W UNGER JACKSON G MOOSE JAW WHL W VAN VOLSEN JACK C MISSISSAUGA OHL W VAUGHAN JAXSIN RW REGINA WHL W VAUGHAN CORBIN D REGINA WHL W VIRGILIO MATTHEW D SAULT STE. MARIE OHL W WARREN KEEGAN G MONCTON QMJHL W WILKE TRAE LW LETHBRIDGE WHL W YOUNG MITCHELL D SARNIA OHL W YUZIK BRETT RW SHAWINIGAN QMJHL W ZAKRESKI JOSH LW PORTLAND WHL

