123 CHL talents named to ‘Players to Watch’ list for January

123 talents from across the Canadian Hockey League have been listed as Players to Watch in NHL Central Scouting’s January report ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 123 players include 52 from the Ontario Hockey League, 36 from the Western Hockey League, and 35 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, in addition to an overall increase of 10 players from NHL Central Scouting’s preseason assessment.

13 players received an ‘A’ rating, indicting likely first-round candidates. Six ‘A’ rated players compete in the WHL, four in the OHL, and three in the QMJHL.

From the WHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa, Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cole Sillinger, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ryder Korczak, Seattle Thunderbirds forward Conner Roulette, and Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos.

From the OHL, the ‘A’ rated group includes Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, Guelph Storm defenceman Daniil Chayka, Kitchener Rangers forward Francesco Pinelli, and Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish.

Lastly, the three ‘A’ rated players from the QMJHL count Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L’Heureux, Rimouski Oceanic forward Zachary Bolduc, and Shawinigan Cataractes forward Xavier Bourgault.

The remainder of the list includes 28 players who received a ‘B’ rating, indicating likely second- and third-round draft selections. Additionally, 82 players received a ‘C’ rating, indicating fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round candidates.

In all, 51 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, with the Gatineau Olympiques topping the charts with six followed by the London Knights and Ottawa 67’s each with five players.

78 CHL players were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft including 19 players chosen in the first round, the CHL’s best opening-round showing since 2014.