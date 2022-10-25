118 CHL Players to Watch ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

118 Canadian Hockey League players have been listed as Players to Watch by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The total includes 48 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 43 from the Western Hockey League, and 27 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In all, 11 players received ‘A’ ratings, indicating likely first-round candidates. Seven ‘A’ rated players come from the WHL alongside three from the OHL and one from the QMJHL.

From the WHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings), Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings), Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants), and Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors). From the OHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Cameron Allen (Guelph Storm), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), and Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals), while Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix) headlines top draft eligibles from the QMJHL.

The remainder of the list counts 28 players who received a ‘B’ rating, indicating likely second- and third-round selections. Additionally, 76 players received a ‘C’ rating, indicating likely fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round candidates. Three additional players also received a Limited Viewing designation. Collectively, the full rankings include 66 forwards, 41 defencemen, and 11 goaltenders.

In all, 53 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, headlined by the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game host Vancouver Giants with five listed players. Elsewhere, the Flint Firebirds, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, Saginaw Spirit, and Sudbury Wolves headline the OHL each with four listed players. In the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Cape Breton Eagles, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Rimouski Oceanic lead the way each with three listed players.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville.