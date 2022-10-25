MENU
October 25, 2022

118 CHL Players to Watch ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

NHL Draft

 

118 Canadian Hockey League players have been listed as Players to Watch by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The total includes 48 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 43 from the Western Hockey League, and 27 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In all, 11 players received ‘A’ ratings, indicating likely first-round candidates. Seven ‘A’ rated players come from the WHL alongside three from the OHL and one from the QMJHL.

From the WHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings), Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings), Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants), and Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors). From the OHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Cameron Allen (Guelph Storm), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), and Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals), while Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix) headlines top draft eligibles from the QMJHL.

The remainder of the list counts 28 players who received a ‘B’ rating, indicating likely second- and third-round selections. Additionally, 76 players received a ‘C’ rating, indicating likely fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round candidates. Three additional players also received a Limited Viewing designation. Collectively, the full rankings include 66 forwards, 41 defencemen, and 11 goaltenders.

In all, 53 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, headlined by the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game host Vancouver Giants with five listed players. Elsewhere, the Flint Firebirds, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, Saginaw Spirit, and Sudbury Wolves headline the OHL each with four listed players. In the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Cape Breton Eagles, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Rimouski Oceanic lead the way each with three listed players.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville.

‘A’ Rated Players
(D) Cameron Allen Guelph/OHL
(LW) Colby Barlow Owen Sound/OHL
(C) Connor Bedard Regina/WHL
(LW) Zach Benson Winnipeg/WHL
(G) Carson Bjarnason Brandon/WHL
(C) Nate Danielson Brandon/WHL
(RW) Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke/QMJHL
(C) Riley Heidt Prince George/WHL
(LW) Samuel Honzek Vancouver/WHL
(C) Calum Ritchie Oshawa/OHL
(C) Brayden Yager Moose Jaw/WHL
 ‘B’ Rated Players
(D) Beau Akey Barrie/OHL
(D) Oliver Bonk London/OHL
(D) Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener/OHL
(D) Luca Cagnoni Portland/WHL
(C) Mathieu Cataford Halifax/QMJHL
(LW) Andrew Cristall Kelowna/WHL
(D) Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City/WHL
(D) Andrew Gibson Soo/OHL
(C) Ty Halaburda Vancouver/WHL
(D) Kaden Hammell Kamloops/WHL
(LW) Nick Lardis Peterborough/OHL
(RW) Connor Levis Kamloops/WHL
(LW) Kalan Lind Red Deer/WHL
(D) Matteo Mann Chicoutimi/QMJHL
(LW) Ethan Miedema Windsor/OHL
(D) Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon/WHL
(D) Etienne Morin Moncton/QMJHL
(LW) Quentin Musty Sudbury/OHL
(LW) Tyler Peddle Drummondville/QMJHL
(C) Luca Pinelli Ottawa/OHL
(RW) Coulson Pitre Flint/OHL
(D) Caden Price Kelowna/WHL
(G) Scott Ratzlaff Seattle/WHL
(LW) Carson Rehkopf Kitchener/OHL
(C) Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle/WHL
(C) Carey Terrance Erie/OHL
(D) Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan/QMJHL
(RW) Koehn Ziemmer Prince George/WHL
 ‘C’ Rated Players
(D) Matthew Andonovski Kitchener/OHL
(C) Denver Barkey London/OHL
(D) Marc-Olivier Beaudry Drummondville/QMJHL
(D) Tristan Bertucci Flint/OHL
(C) Brady Birnie Swift Current/WHL
(RW) Alexis Bourque Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL
(RW) Cole Brown Hamilton/OHL
(RW) Benjamin Brunelle Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
(D) Quinton Burns Kingston/OHL
(D) Noah Chadwick Lethbridge/WHL
(C) Vincent Collard Baie-Comeau/QMJHL
(G) Joseph Costanzo Windsor/OHL
(RW) Easton Cowan London/OHL
(D) Xavier Daigle Cape Breton/QMJHL
(D) Alexis Daviault Sarnia/OHL
(G) Nathaniel Day Flint/OHL
(G) Dylan Ernst Kamloops/WHL
(LW) Natan Ethier Shawinigan/QMJHL
(D) Peter Forgione Saginaw/OHL
(C) Brad Gardiner Ottawa/OHL
(C) Justin Gill Sherbrooke/QMJHL
(D) Terrell Goldsmith Prince Albert/WHL
(C) Ethan Hay Flint/OHL
(RW) Linus Hemstrom Kingston/OHL
(LW) Joseph Henneberry Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
(D) Ty Higgins Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
(C) Mael Lavigne Baie-Comeau/QMJHL
(D) Mazden Leslie Vancouver/WHL
(C) Jaden Lipinski Vancouver/WHL
(C) Andrei Loshko Chicoutimi/QMJHL
(C) Angus MacDonell Sarnia/OHL
(D) Dylan MacKinnon Halifax/QMJHL
(D) Matthew Mania Sudbury/OHL
(D) Matthew Mayich Ottawa/OHL
(D) Donovan McCoy Peterborough/OHL
(C) Luke McNamara Saginaw/OHL
(G) Tim Metzger Everett/WHL
(RW) Marco Mignosa Soo/OHL
(G) Quentin Miller Quebec/QMJHL
(C) Cole Miller Edmonton/WHL
(D) Niko Minkkinen Guelph/OHL
(C) Nico Myatovic Seattle/WHL
(C) Sam Oremba Regina/WHL
(LW) Owen Outwater Kingston/OHL
(D) Kalem Parker Victoria/WHL
(G) Jackson Parsons Kitchener/OHL
(C) Luke Patterson Cape Breton/QMJHL
(D) Emile Perron Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
(C) Alex Pharand Sudbury/OHL
(C) Michael Podolioukh North Bay/OHL
(C) Ben Riche Moose Jaw/WHL
(D) Bronson Ride Windsor/OHL
(G) Charlie Robertson North Bay/OHL
(C) Rylen Roersma Brandon/WHL
(C) Austin Roest Everett/WHL
(C) Dawson Seitz Edmonton/WHL
(C) Ethan Semeniuk Vancouver/WHL
(RW) Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon/WHL
(D) Grayden Siepmann Calgary/WHL
(RW) Nicholas Sima North Bay/OHL
(D) Blake Smith Oshawa/OHL
(D) Konnor Smith Peterborough/OHL
(D) Carter Sotheran Portland/WHL
(RW) Matthew Soto Kingston/OHL
(RW) Jan Sprynar Rimouski/QMJHL
(G) Jan Spunar Portland/WHL
(RW) Cam Squires Cape Breton/QMJHL
(C) Mael St. Denis Rimouski/QMJHL
(D) Anton Topilnyckyj Charlottetown/QMJHL
(D) Djibril Toure Sudbury/OHL
(G) Jackson Unger Moose Jaw/WHL
(LW) Emmanuel Vermette Chicoutimi/QMJHL
(D) Saige Weinstein Spokane/WHL
(LW) Joseph Willis Saginaw/OHL
(LW) Logan Wormald Lethbridge/WHL
(LW) Valentin Zhugin Guelph/OHL
 Limited Viewing
(D) Luke Coughlin Rimouski/QMJHL
(D) Matthew Jovanovic Saginaw/OHL
(C) Brayden Schuurman Victoria/WHL
