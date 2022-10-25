118 CHL Players to Watch ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
118 Canadian Hockey League players have been listed as Players to Watch by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.
The total includes 48 skaters and goaltenders from the Ontario Hockey League, 43 from the Western Hockey League, and 27 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
In all, 11 players received ‘A’ ratings, indicating likely first-round candidates. Seven ‘A’ rated players come from the WHL alongside three from the OHL and one from the QMJHL.
From the WHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings), Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings), Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants), and Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors). From the OHL, ‘A’ rated talent includes Cameron Allen (Guelph Storm), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), and Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals), while Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix) headlines top draft eligibles from the QMJHL.
The remainder of the list counts 28 players who received a ‘B’ rating, indicating likely second- and third-round selections. Additionally, 76 players received a ‘C’ rating, indicating likely fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-round candidates. Three additional players also received a Limited Viewing designation. Collectively, the full rankings include 66 forwards, 41 defencemen, and 11 goaltenders.
In all, 53 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, headlined by the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game host Vancouver Giants with five listed players. Elsewhere, the Flint Firebirds, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, Saginaw Spirit, and Sudbury Wolves headline the OHL each with four listed players. In the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Cape Breton Eagles, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Rimouski Oceanic lead the way each with three listed players.
The 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville.
|‘A’ Rated Players
|(D)
|Cameron Allen
|Guelph/OHL
|(LW)
|Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound/OHL
|(C)
|Connor Bedard
|Regina/WHL
|(LW)
|Zach Benson
|Winnipeg/WHL
|(G)
|Carson Bjarnason
|Brandon/WHL
|(C)
|Nate Danielson
|Brandon/WHL
|(RW)
|Ethan Gauthier
|Sherbrooke/QMJHL
|(C)
|Riley Heidt
|Prince George/WHL
|(LW)
|Samuel Honzek
|Vancouver/WHL
|(C)
|Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa/OHL
|(C)
|Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw/WHL
|‘B’ Rated Players
|(D)
|Beau Akey
|Barrie/OHL
|(D)
|Oliver Bonk
|London/OHL
|(D)
|Hunter Brzustewicz
|Kitchener/OHL
|(D)
|Luca Cagnoni
|Portland/WHL
|(C)
|Mathieu Cataford
|Halifax/QMJHL
|(LW)
|Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna/WHL
|(D)
|Lukas Dragicevic
|Tri-City/WHL
|(D)
|Andrew Gibson
|Soo/OHL
|(C)
|Ty Halaburda
|Vancouver/WHL
|(D)
|Kaden Hammell
|Kamloops/WHL
|(LW)
|Nick Lardis
|Peterborough/OHL
|(RW)
|Connor Levis
|Kamloops/WHL
|(LW)
|Kalan Lind
|Red Deer/WHL
|(D)
|Matteo Mann
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|(LW)
|Ethan Miedema
|Windsor/OHL
|(D)
|Tanner Molendyk
|Saskatoon/WHL
|(D)
|Etienne Morin
|Moncton/QMJHL
|(LW)
|Quentin Musty
|Sudbury/OHL
|(LW)
|Tyler Peddle
|Drummondville/QMJHL
|(C)
|Luca Pinelli
|Ottawa/OHL
|(RW)
|Coulson Pitre
|Flint/OHL
|(D)
|Caden Price
|Kelowna/WHL
|(G)
|Scott Ratzlaff
|Seattle/WHL
|(LW)
|Carson Rehkopf
|Kitchener/OHL
|(C)
|Gracyn Sawchyn
|Seattle/WHL
|(C)
|Carey Terrance
|Erie/OHL
|(D)
|Jordan Tourigny
|Shawinigan/QMJHL
|(RW)
|Koehn Ziemmer
|Prince George/WHL
|‘C’ Rated Players
|(D)
|Matthew Andonovski
|Kitchener/OHL
|(C)
|Denver Barkey
|London/OHL
|(D)
|Marc-Olivier Beaudry
|Drummondville/QMJHL
|(D)
|Tristan Bertucci
|Flint/OHL
|(C)
|Brady Birnie
|Swift Current/WHL
|(RW)
|Alexis Bourque
|Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL
|(RW)
|Cole Brown
|Hamilton/OHL
|(RW)
|Benjamin Brunelle
|Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
|(D)
|Quinton Burns
|Kingston/OHL
|(D)
|Noah Chadwick
|Lethbridge/WHL
|(C)
|Vincent Collard
|Baie-Comeau/QMJHL
|(G)
|Joseph Costanzo
|Windsor/OHL
|(RW)
|Easton Cowan
|London/OHL
|(D)
|Xavier Daigle
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|(D)
|Alexis Daviault
|Sarnia/OHL
|(G)
|Nathaniel Day
|Flint/OHL
|(G)
|Dylan Ernst
|Kamloops/WHL
|(LW)
|Natan Ethier
|Shawinigan/QMJHL
|(D)
|Peter Forgione
|Saginaw/OHL
|(C)
|Brad Gardiner
|Ottawa/OHL
|(C)
|Justin Gill
|Sherbrooke/QMJHL
|(D)
|Terrell Goldsmith
|Prince Albert/WHL
|(C)
|Ethan Hay
|Flint/OHL
|(RW)
|Linus Hemstrom
|Kingston/OHL
|(LW)
|Joseph Henneberry
|Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
|(D)
|Ty Higgins
|Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
|(C)
|Mael Lavigne
|Baie-Comeau/QMJHL
|(D)
|Mazden Leslie
|Vancouver/WHL
|(C)
|Jaden Lipinski
|Vancouver/WHL
|(C)
|Andrei Loshko
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|(C)
|Angus MacDonell
|Sarnia/OHL
|(D)
|Dylan MacKinnon
|Halifax/QMJHL
|(D)
|Matthew Mania
|Sudbury/OHL
|(D)
|Matthew Mayich
|Ottawa/OHL
|(D)
|Donovan McCoy
|Peterborough/OHL
|(C)
|Luke McNamara
|Saginaw/OHL
|(G)
|Tim Metzger
|Everett/WHL
|(RW)
|Marco Mignosa
|Soo/OHL
|(G)
|Quentin Miller
|Quebec/QMJHL
|(C)
|Cole Miller
|Edmonton/WHL
|(D)
|Niko Minkkinen
|Guelph/OHL
|(C)
|Nico Myatovic
|Seattle/WHL
|(C)
|Sam Oremba
|Regina/WHL
|(LW)
|Owen Outwater
|Kingston/OHL
|(D)
|Kalem Parker
|Victoria/WHL
|(G)
|Jackson Parsons
|Kitchener/OHL
|(C)
|Luke Patterson
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|(D)
|Emile Perron
|Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
|(C)
|Alex Pharand
|Sudbury/OHL
|(C)
|Michael Podolioukh
|North Bay/OHL
|(C)
|Ben Riche
|Moose Jaw/WHL
|(D)
|Bronson Ride
|Windsor/OHL
|(G)
|Charlie Robertson
|North Bay/OHL
|(C)
|Rylen Roersma
|Brandon/WHL
|(C)
|Austin Roest
|Everett/WHL
|(C)
|Dawson Seitz
|Edmonton/WHL
|(C)
|Ethan Semeniuk
|Vancouver/WHL
|(RW)
|Yegor Sidorov
|Saskatoon/WHL
|(D)
|Grayden Siepmann
|Calgary/WHL
|(RW)
|Nicholas Sima
|North Bay/OHL
|(D)
|Blake Smith
|Oshawa/OHL
|(D)
|Konnor Smith
|Peterborough/OHL
|(D)
|Carter Sotheran
|Portland/WHL
|(RW)
|Matthew Soto
|Kingston/OHL
|(RW)
|Jan Sprynar
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|(G)
|Jan Spunar
|Portland/WHL
|(RW)
|Cam Squires
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|(C)
|Mael St. Denis
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|(D)
|Anton Topilnyckyj
|Charlottetown/QMJHL
|(D)
|Djibril Toure
|Sudbury/OHL
|(G)
|Jackson Unger
|Moose Jaw/WHL
|(LW)
|Emmanuel Vermette
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|(D)
|Saige Weinstein
|Spokane/WHL
|(LW)
|Joseph Willis
|Saginaw/OHL
|(LW)
|Logan Wormald
|Lethbridge/WHL
|(LW)
|Valentin Zhugin
|Guelph/OHL
|Limited Viewing
|(D)
|Luke Coughlin
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|(D)
|Matthew Jovanovic
|Saginaw/OHL
|(C)
|Brayden Schuurman
|Victoria/WHL